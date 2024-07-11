The royal tipped to step in for Princess Kate at Wimbledon finals

One of the King's relatives has been tipped to stand in for the Princess of Wales if she is unable to participate in the trophy presentations at the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

It's not known if Kate, 42, will make an appearance in the coming days as the tennis tournament draws to a close.

According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of Gloucester may step in for the Princess to fulfil her ceremonial duties.

Kate confirmed in March that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

And in an update in June ahead of her first major public appearance at Trooping the Colour, the royal mum-of-three said she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".

The Princess has been patron of the AELTC and the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans previously said that organisers are "staying flexible" over who will participate in the trophy presentation if Kate is unable to.

Debbie told Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

She added: "We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Long-time tennis fan

The Duchess of Gloucester would be a fitting stand-in for the Princess of Wales as she has been the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years and is a regular at Wimbledon.

Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen married Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester on 8 July 1972.

The Gloucesters, who reside at Kensington Palace, share three children – Alexander, Davina and Rose – and six grandchildren.

In 1999, the Duchess presented crystal plates to 59 of Wimbledon's past and present champions on Centre Court to commemorate the Millennium Championships.

Birgitte even showed off her own racquet skills during a visit to the AEGON Classic Tennis Tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham in 2013.

The Duchess, who carries out full-time royal duties, was made a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at the Garter Day service in Windsor last month.

