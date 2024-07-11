Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton: The royal tipped to step in for Princess of Wales at Wimbledon finals
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Kate Middleton holding men's trophy at Wimbledon 2023© Getty

The royal tipped to step in for Princess Kate at Wimbledon finals

The Princess of Wales traditionally presents the winners with their trophies

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

One of the King's relatives has been tipped to stand in for the Princess of Wales if she is unable to participate in the trophy presentations at the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

It's not known if Kate, 42, will make an appearance in the coming days as the tennis tournament draws to a close.

According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of Gloucester may step in for the Princess to fulfil her ceremonial duties.

Kate confirmed in March that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

And in an update in June ahead of her first major public appearance at Trooping the Colour, the royal mum-of-three said she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".

The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships © Getty
The Duchess of Gloucester at Wimbledon last Monday

The Princess has been patron of the AELTC and the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans previously said that organisers are "staying flexible" over who will participate in the trophy presentation if Kate is unable to.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England.© Getty
Kate has been a regular at the tennis tournament through the years

Debbie told Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

She added: "We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Long-time tennis fan

The Duchess of Gloucester would be a fitting stand-in for the Princess of Wales as she has been the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years and is a regular at Wimbledon.

Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen married Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester on 8 July 1972.

The Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Gloucester in a car on their wedding day© Getty
The Duke and Duchess on their wedding day in 1972

The Gloucesters, who reside at Kensington Palace, share three children – Alexander, Davina and Rose – and six grandchildren.

The Duchess of Gloucester (r) presents Billie Jean King (l) with the engraved plate during the Parade of Champions on centre court© Getty
The Duchess presenting Billie Jean King with the crystal plate in 1999

In 1999, the Duchess presented crystal plates to 59 of Wimbledon's past and present champions on Centre Court to commemorate the Millennium Championships.

Birgitte even showed off her own racquet skills during a visit to the AEGON Classic Tennis Tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham in 2013.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester shows her racquet skills while visiting The Kids Zone during The AEGON Classic Tennis Tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 11, 2013 in Birmingham, England.© Getty
The Duchess showing off her skills in 2013

The Duchess, who carries out full-time royal duties, was made a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at the Garter Day service in Windsor last month.

LISTEN: Why the relationship between monarch and PM is so unique

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more