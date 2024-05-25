Zara Tindall's sweet bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in photos

Zara Tindall has an incredibly close bond with her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Over the years, the royal trio have attended countless events together, from their annual Easter Mattins service to behind-the-scenes moments, as well as exciting trips to Royal Ascot.

© Dave Benett Zara stepped out to support Eugenie at her Anti Slavery Collective Winter Gala in November

It's not only the royal calendar that binds the trio but also their personal ventures. Who can forget when the York sisters stepped out to watch Zara compete in the London Olympics in 2012? Not to mention last year when the equestrian attended Eugenie's winter gala for her organisation, The Anit-Slavery Collective.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the glamorous women are always elated to see each other at any get-together, so we have collated their best moments together for your enjoyment!

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie supporting Zara alongside Prince Harry at the 2012 Olympics

Keep scrolling to see some of Zara's sweetest moments with her royal cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie…

1/ 5 A behind-the-scenes moment One moment that delighted royal fans was in 2022, when Princess Eugenie shared a sweet photo montage in honour of Beatrice's 34th birthday - and cousin Zara made an appearance! The behind-the-scenes moment saw the women looking incredibly glamorous whilst relaxing in the sunshine. Eugenie captured the sweet moment meanwhile, Beatrice and Zara leaned in pouting for the candid snap.

2/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Arm-in-arm In March, Zara and Eugenie looked closer than ever when they were arm-in-arm on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Zara looked incredibly chic in a navy blue suit with a maroon shirt and matching fascinator. Beatrice was the definition of royal glamour opting for a white coat and trilby hat.

3/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Double dates The following day, Zara and Eugenie were pictured in fits of laughter during day three of the Cheltenham Festival, this time alongside their adoring husbands Mike Tindall and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



4/ 5 © Samir Hussein A family affair In 2023, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo were pictured alongside the Tindalls and their eldest children, daughters Mia, Nine, and Lena, four, as they entered the annual Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle. The group were beaming in the sunshine and even had the Wales family in tow!

5/ 5 © Samir Hussein Kisses at Ascot Beatrice and Zara shared a kiss when they attended Royal Ascot in 2017. Throughout the day, the cousins were seen chatting in the sunshine alongside Princess Kate, Prince William and Zara's royal mother, Princess Anne.



LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!