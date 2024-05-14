5 of Princess Beatrice's closest friends: Inside her inner circle

Princess Beatrice is reportedly poised to take on an increased workload in light of Princess Kate's absence and King Charles's recent diagnosis and treatment.

According to the Daily Mail, Beatrice, 35, is expected to attend several key royal events alongside her family. And with the summer royal calendar brimming with events, there's every chance that we may soon spot the mother-of-one more than usual.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo in 2020

Indeed when the mother-of-one isn't tied up with work commitments, she is often seen out and about with friends in London, enjoying pub lunches, book launches and glitzy dinners.

Keep scrolling to discover more about Beatrice's inner circle including her posse of celebrity friends such as singer Ellie Goulding and supermodel Karlie Kloss…

Ellie Goulding

Beatrice shares a close bond with Lights songstress Ellie. The royal attended Ellie and Casper's wedding back in August 2019 with her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the special occasion, Beatrice wowed in a green metallic dress from The Vampire's Wife, which she teamed with a statement headband and black heels from Reiss.

© Getty Images The royals have forged a frienship with Ellie Goulding

Ellie also shares a close bond with several other royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In 2011, Ellie, 37, performed a cover of Elton John's Your Song at Prince William and Princess Kate's fairytale nuptials, whilst in 2018, the singer attended Meghan and Harry's Windsor wedding.

Karlie Kloss

It's thought that Princess Beatrice and supermodel Karlie, 31, were introduced to one another via their mutual friend Ellie. Since forging a friendship, the duo have been spotted on several lavish group holidays, including a trip to Wadi Rum desert alongside Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Karlie share a close bond

Elsewhere, the pair have been photographed together at the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York and at a luxurious wedding in the south of France.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Princess Beatrice was all smiles as she attended the second wedding celebrations in Wyoming for Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner. The event was a star-studded affair with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Ashton Kutcher also in attendance.

Gabriela Peacock

Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock is one of Princess Beatrice's closet friends. She is credited with preparing Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry for their weddings, telling HELLO! about her bond with the royals. "I'm so happy that I can support my friends through all kinds of major life events, like having a baby or getting married," she said.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice supported Gabriela at her recent book launch

"My clients want to look and feel great and, because many of them are my friends too, we often catch up over lunch rather than have formal consultations."

She is also godmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna. "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea," Gabriela told us back in March. "She's really cheeky and has a very good personality."

Alice Naylor-Leyland

Beatrice shares a close bond with entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland whose husband, Thomas, is heir to one of Britain's land-owning dynasties.

© Getty Images Alice Naylor-Leyland and Princess Beatrice attended The Hill House Home UK launch dinner at The National Gallery last year

The friends have been pictured enjoying each other's company on numerous occasions, including leaving the private member's club Loulou's in 2015 and attending a party for Alice's brand Mrs Alice in 2022.

Olivia Buckingham

Olivia is Princess Beatrice's stylist. Since she entered the royal's life five years ago, she has transformed Beatrice's wardrobe into a sartorial treasure trove teeming with glamorous garments.

© Getty Images Olivia has transformed Princess Beatrice's style

Olivia has worked as a fashion stylist, creative consultant and Vogue Hong Kong contributor for over a decade and recently took the royal under her wing. She has been credited with introducing a string of fashion-forward brands into Beatrice's repertoire including Saloni, The Vampire's Wife and Reem Acra.