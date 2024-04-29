Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna taking after Princess Charlotte with favourite hobby

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna sounds like a girly girl. The young royal is a big fan of ballet, her mum has exclusively revealed in this week's issue of HELLO!

Beatrice, 35, was attending an intimate drinks party at the Broadwick Hotel in London's Soho, hosted by her close friend and nutritionist-to-the-stars Gabriela Peacock, when she told us how she juggles work with being a parent to daughter Sienna, who turns three in September.

"I’m busy with my job and running around after a two-year-old who keeps me on my toes," she said with a smile, adding proudly: "By the way, Sienna loves ballet!"

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended a special event to celebrate her friend Gabriela Peacock

Proving her point at just how busy her life is, Beatrice – who works full-time as vice president of partnerships and strategy at multinational tech firm Afiniti and is also the patron of numerous organisations and charities – had to cut her evening short, telling us: "I've got a plane to catch – I'm going away for work."

The Princess was jetting off to the United Arab Emirates for the launch of Opus, a global community of entrepreneurs. She was a patron of Opus before joining the board of directors last year.

Her spokesperson told us: "HRH is delighted to support Opus and its growth. She also thoroughly enjoyed last night’s event and supporting female entrepreneurs and authors alike!"

© Getty The couple share a daughter Sienna while Beatrice is also stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie from his previous relationship

Hostess Gabriela, who was celebrating the relaunch of her Longevity range of nutritional supplements and her best-selling book, 2 Weeks to a Younger You, counts Beatrice among her best friends and has been on hand to advise her during big life events, such as her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and the birth of Sienna.

Speaking to HELLO! about the couple's daughter last month, Gabriela said: "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea. She's really cheeky and has a very good personality."

It sounds like the little girl, who also has an older stepbrother Wolfie from Edoardo's previous relationship, is taking after her cousin Princess Charlotte with her love of ballet.

Charlotte's mother Princess Kate first mentioned the youngster's love of ballet back in 2017, saying that the then-toddler "absolutely loves [ballet]." Prince William also confirmed his daughter's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

© Getty Princess Charlotte has been a fan of ballet since she was a toddler

And last year, the Princess was treated to an extra special eighth birthday party when Kate took her daughter and a small group of friends to watch The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella.

In a video shared on Instagram, Charlotte was seen taking to the stage at the end of the show, joining the dancers for photographs and waving an illuminated star wand as she pranced across the stage.