Princess Anne's appearance at Paris Olympics causes fan frenzy one month after injury

The Princess Royal is currently in Paris supporting Team GB during the 2024 Olympics.

While Princess Anne did not attend the opening ceremony, which took place along the River Seine, she watched proceedings from Team GB House, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

And royal fans were delighted as she watched the Rugby Sevens at the Stade de France on Saturday and then presented the medals at the Men's 100m Breaststroke final.

Team GB's Adam Peaty beamed as the Princess handed him his silver medal. The pair previously met when the Olympic Champion was made an OBE at a 2022 investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty

The moment sparked a flurry of comments from fans on social media, with one writing: "Aw! Lovely to see Adam Peaty being given his silver medal by the Princess Royal."

Another added: "Princess Anne came out for Adam Peaty! Silver Mens 100m Breaststroke."

A third referred to her appearance amid her recovery from concussion following a horse-related accident, writing: "Princess Anne fell off her horse 2 weeks ago and here she is handing out medals. She's tough!!"

And on Monday, Anne had the honour of presenting Team GB's first gold medal to the winning equestrian team, Rosalind Carter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen, at the Chateau de Versailles.

© Getty Princess Anne presented the the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain eventing team

The Princess Royal was admitted on 23 June following the incident at her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park and spent five nights being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being discharged.

She made her first public appearance at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire on 12 July, where she admitted to guests she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident. She was seen sporting a bruise under her left eye.

© Getty Anne competed in eventing at the Montreal 1976 Olympics

HELLO! understands that this is part of Anne's phased return to royal duties and she will have a full schedule of visits supporting British athletes over the next few weeks of competition.

She met with Team GB athletes ahead of the opening ceremony, including chosen bearers, rower Helen Glover and diver Tom Daley – who won a silver medal with his partner, Noah Williams, in the men's synchronised 10m.

