Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink welcome first baby - and reveal sweet name

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink, shared the happy news that they have welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

An announcement posted on the Bavarian royal family's Instagram, accompanied by a beautiful illustration of a stork carrying a blue handkerchief, read: "Princess Sophie and Prince Ludwig of Bavaria are delighted to announce the birth of their first child.

"Prince Rupprecht Theodor Maria was born on August 6, 2024 in Munich.

"Mother and child are in excellent health, the young family are now enjoying their first days together."

News of Princess Sophie's pregnancy was announced when she gave a lecture on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and said that she wouldn't be able to take part in the annual Löwenmarsh (Lion's March) fundraising run, as it was too close to her due date.

Prince Rupprecht, a name which means "bright" and "fame," from the German terms hrōd and berht, appears to have been named after his ancestor, Crown Prince Rupprecht, who was the eldest child of Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria.

© Getty Prince Ludwig and Princess Sophie are both academics with similar interests

As the tot is a boy, he is fourth in the line of succession behind his father Ludwig. The crown is only hereditary among the male descendants of the royal House of Wittelsbach.

Franz, Duke of Bavaria is the current head of the House of Wittelsbach and has been with his partner, Thomas Greinwald, since 1980. As Franz has never fathered any children, his heir presumptive is his brother, Prince Max, followed by Ludwig's father, Prince Luitpold.

Prince Ludwig's marriage to Sophie-Alexandra Evekink

Sophie, who has previously worked for the United Nations, married Prince Ludwig at Theatine Church in Munich on 20 May 2023.

The Dutch/Canadian national looked beautiful in a lace wedding dress by Lebanese designer, Reem Acra, and wore the Bavarian royal family's antique diamond and sapphire floral tiara.

© Getty Sophie with her father, Dorus, on her wedding day

Sophie, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Politics and East European Studies from University College London (UCL) and a Masters in Science from the University of Oxford, is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty at Oxford University.

© Getty The newlyweds on their wedding day in 2023

Meanwhile, Prince Ludwig, who specialised in human rights and international humanitarian law in Göttingen, has been a board member of the Nymphenburg Aid Association since 2011.

He has also spent much of his time in rural Kenya, where he has founded several non-profit organisations with partners, the Learning Lions and the Start Up Lions.

