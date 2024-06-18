Louis and Marie Ducruet announce second pregnancy with adorable photos

Louis and Marie Ducruet are expanding their family as the couple excitedly shared the news on Instagram, featuring their one-year-old daughter Victoire and the family's pup!

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eldest child, Louis and his wife, Marie, both 31, are expecting their second child in the coming months.

The sweet photos showed their daughter Victoire wearing an embroidered pink sweatshirt, with the words "Big Sis" as their pet dog Pancake looked on, wearing a burgundy bib that read: "Oh no, not again! 2024."

© Instagram / @marieducruet The family's dog Pancake wore a bib reading: "Oh no, not again! 2024"

"Pancake and goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are expecting a new sibling, the family is growing," Marie captioned the cute snap, as she revealed their nickname for Victoire.

Marie and Louis have shared a handful of photographs of their eldest child since her arrival in April 2023.

In an interview with HELLO! in January, the pair spoke about the inspiration behind their daughter's name.

Louis said: "I really wanted our daughter to have an old French name that's not common these days."

Marie added: "Victoire has two middle names. Maguy is a homage to Louis's paternal grandmother, and Lam Huong is my grandmother's Vietnamese name."

Marie and Louis met as students in 2011 and after a long-term relationship, they married in July 2019 with the bride wearing three stunning looks on her big day.

Victoire's arrival marked the moment that Princess Stephanie became a grandmother.

© Getty Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)

Revealing how his mother has taken to her new role, Louis said: "She gives a lot of love to her grandchild. My mother has a busy daily schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire. When she was born, my mother often asked us: 'Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.'"

Princess Stephanie, 59, has two children from her first marriage to Daniel Ducruet – Louis and Pauline.

She also has a daughter, Camille Gottlieb, from her relationship with former palace security guard, Jean Raymond Gottlieb.

