Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal baby: Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink expecting first child
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink expecting first royal baby

The Bavarian royal couple married in Munich in May 2023

2 minutes ago
Ludwig Prince of Bavaria and his wife Sophie-Alexandra on their wedding day
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

Prince Ludwig and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink tied the knot in one of the most lavish royal weddings of 2023 and now the happy couple will welcome their first child this summer.

According to German newspaper, Augsburger Allgemeine, Princess Sophie alluded to her pregnancy during a lecture on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals last week.

The Dutch and Canadian national, who is a doctor candidate researching for her PhD at the Law Faculty of the University of Oxford, reportedly revealed she won't be able to take part in the annual Löwenmarsh (Lion's March) fundraising run, as it is too close to her due date.

A spokesperson for the House of Bavaria, Carmen Schramka, also confirmed the happy news to the local paper.

If the baby is a boy, he will join his father Ludwig in the line of succession, which is only hereditary among the male descendants of the House of Wittelsbach.

Ludwig is the son of Prince Luitpold and Katrin Beatrix Wiegand. Franz, Duke of Bavaria who is the current head of the House of Wittelsbach has been with his partner,Thomas Greinwald, since 1980 and has never fathered any children.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and his fiancee Sophie Evekink in traditional outfits at Oktoberfest © Getty
Prince Ludwig is third in the Bavarian line of succession

His heir presumptive is Prince Max but because Max has five daughters and no sons, Franz's first cousin, Prince Luitpold, is next in the line of succession, followed by Prince Ludwig and then possibly the new royal if the tot is male.

Ludwig's engagement to Sophie-Alexandra was announced in August 2022 and the pair were wed the following May at Theatine Church in Munich before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings

Sophie-Alexandra looked beautiful in a lace wedding dress by Lebanese designer, Reem Acra, and wore the Bavarian royal family's antique diamond and sapphire floral tiara.

Sophie-Alexandra Evekink and her father Dorus Evekink on her wedding day© Getty
Sophie with her father, Dorus, on her wedding day

The bride reportedly fainted during the wedding ceremony and had to receive medical attention. But after a drink and a piece of glucose, Sophie felt fine again and the service continued.

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more