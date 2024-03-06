Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink expecting first royal baby

Prince Ludwig and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink tied the knot in one of the most lavish royal weddings of 2023 and now the happy couple will welcome their first child this summer.

According to German newspaper, Augsburger Allgemeine, Princess Sophie alluded to her pregnancy during a lecture on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals last week.

The Dutch and Canadian national, who is a doctor candidate researching for her PhD at the Law Faculty of the University of Oxford, reportedly revealed she won't be able to take part in the annual Löwenmarsh (Lion's March) fundraising run, as it is too close to her due date.

A spokesperson for the House of Bavaria, Carmen Schramka, also confirmed the happy news to the local paper.

If the baby is a boy, he will join his father Ludwig in the line of succession, which is only hereditary among the male descendants of the House of Wittelsbach.

Ludwig is the son of Prince Luitpold and Katrin Beatrix Wiegand. Franz, Duke of Bavaria who is the current head of the House of Wittelsbach has been with his partner,Thomas Greinwald, since 1980 and has never fathered any children.

© Getty Prince Ludwig is third in the Bavarian line of succession

His heir presumptive is Prince Max but because Max has five daughters and no sons, Franz's first cousin, Prince Luitpold, is next in the line of succession, followed by Prince Ludwig and then possibly the new royal if the tot is male.

Ludwig's engagement to Sophie-Alexandra was announced in August 2022 and the pair were wed the following May at Theatine Church in Munich before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings

Sophie-Alexandra looked beautiful in a lace wedding dress by Lebanese designer, Reem Acra, and wore the Bavarian royal family's antique diamond and sapphire floral tiara.

© Getty Sophie with her father, Dorus, on her wedding day

The bride reportedly fainted during the wedding ceremony and had to receive medical attention. But after a drink and a piece of glucose, Sophie felt fine again and the service continued.

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I