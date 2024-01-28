Mike Tindall's sporty daughter Lena, 5, takes after him during 5k charity run – photos

Lena Tindall is certainly taking after her sporty parents Mike and Zara Tindall. The five-year-old granddaughter of Princess Anne impressed onlookers during a Rugby for Heroes charity event by completing a 5k fun run alongside her rugby star dad.

Adorable photos from the special day show Lena hugging her proud father Mike after racing to the finish line. The pair had the choice of undertaking a 3k, 5k, or 10k run and, impressively, opted for the mid-range distance. Despite things appearing to be hard going for Lena at times, doting dad Mike was very encouraging and helped spur her on.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Mike Tindall's daughter Lena, 5, impressed during a Rugby for Heroes charity event by completing a 5k fun run alongside her rugby star dad

Wrapping up warm against the morning chill, Mike wore his red charity tee on top of a black padded coat.

The beanie-clad royal went hand-in-hand with little Lena, whose red top was paired with a purple puffer coat and black leopard print leggings.

Mike was seen chatting to other runners after making it over the finishing line and the pair were presented with medals for completing the race.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The pair were presented with medals for completing the race

Sporty parents Mike and Zara

The Tindalls are raising their children Mia, nine, Lena, and little Lucas, two, to be just as sporty as them.

Mike has played in the Six Nations, helping to take home the Rugby World Cup crown in 2003, while equestrian Zara is an Olympic medallist and has previously been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Mike and Lena had the choice of undertaking a 3k, 5k, or 10k run and, impressively, opted for the mid-range distance

The girls already play for their local rugby club, with Mike telling HELLO! last year he's proud to see his daughters following in his footsteps.

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well," he said.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lena and her big sister Mia are both into rugby

Appearing on a Loose Men special, Mike previously revealed just how competitive the family is when it comes to sports. They don't mess around!

"I can't let them win," he joked, before adding: "No, I let Mia win occasionally, but then we have races up the stairs. She'll race me to her bedroom, but I always make sure I beat her a couple of times because she absolutely goes mad."

He added: "She's really competitive. But it's part of making sure she understands that she has to be able to take losing every now and again."