Prince Louis looks so much like this royal family member in incredible photo

Prince Louis is beloved by royal fans for his cheeky demeanour, particularly during appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony. But did you know that the six-year-old closely resembles one of his royal family members?

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather, Michael Middleton. Royal fans have noted the sweet similarities between Kate's father and the youngest Wales sibling.

Royal watchers notice Louis' likeness to his grandfather Michael

"He looks exactly like Grandpa Middleton," one eager royal fan commented alongside a photo of Louis. Another fan added: "Prince Louis looks like a replica of Michael Middleton." A third chimed in: "I've always thought that!"

The young Prince, who shares an incredible bond with his non-royal grandfather, also has a very close relationship with his 'Grandpa' King Charles.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Louis and his grandfather have a close bond

The pair have been pictured numerous times, both publicly and privately, looking like two peas in a pod.

Who could forget the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant back in 2022, when the then-four-year-old Prince was captured climbing onto Charles's lap? You can see the adorable moment in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Louis climbs onto King Charles' lap

In the heartwarming clip, Prince Louis appears to shout "Pa!" at his father, Prince William, who relays the message to King Charles.

"Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?" the Prince of Wales asks, and Louis eagerly jumps onto the monarch's lap, leaving Queen Camilla in fits of giggles.

Camilla has often shared how brilliant a grandfather Charles is, both to the Wales children and her own grandchildren.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

In a 2018 interview for Prince, Son & Heir – Charles at 70, she said: "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, making funny noises and laughing.

My grandchildren absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter and does all the different voices, which the children really appreciate."

Meanwhile, when it comes to royal lookalikes, Louis isn't the only member of the royal family with a striking resemblance to a relative.

Princess Eugenie, 34, shares an incredible family resemblance to her great-grandmother the late Queen Mother, as you can see in the incredible photo below.

Princess Eugenie looks just like the late Queen Mother

The Queen Mother passed away when Eugenie was 12 years old but the pair appeared to have the sweetest bond.