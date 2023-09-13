Princess Martha Louise, 51, reveals 'spectacular' fjord wedding details

One year on from her engagement, Princess Martha Louise of Norway has revealed her wedding plans with Durek Verrett.

While fans will have to wait almost a year to watch King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter walk down the aisle, it's set to be worth the wait based on the picturesque venue.

"Durek Verrett and I are pleased to announce that our upcoming wedding will take place at the historic Hotell Union in Geiranger on 31 August 2024," she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her wearing a white balloon sleeve dress while her fiancé donned a pink suit and gold chain.

Instead of choosing a grande royal wedding venue, such as Oslo Cathedral where her brother Crown Prince Haakon got married, Princess Martha has opted for a four-star hotel with "dramatic" views. We're sure they'll make the perfect backdrop for her wedding photos!

© Getty Martha announced she was stepping back from royal duties in November 2022

"Geiranger is known for its spectacular fjord and its dramatic mountains. The Geirangerfjord is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and represents Norway's rich culture and natural beauty.

We're so happy to be celebrating our love in the beautiful surroundings of Geiranger. It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love," she continued.

© Getty The Princess was previously married to Ari Behn, who died in December 2019

This comes almost one year after Martha announced she would no longer carry out official royal duties in order to pursue her "own activities".

The Royal House of Norway announced the news in November 2022 in a message that read: "The Princess and her fiancé, Durek Verrett, are seeking to distinguish more clearly between their activities and the Royal House of Norway," before clarifying she will keep her Princess title.

© Getty The couple got engaged in June 2022

"The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Märtha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment.

"When Durek Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise are married, Mr Verrett will become a part of the Royal Family… But in accordance with tradition he will not have a title or represent the Royal House of Norway," it continued.

The 51-year-old royal confirmed her romance with the American spiritual healer in May 2019 and he proposed with a stunning emerald and diamond vintage ring in June 2022.

Shaman Durek admitted he had planned to pop the question in February 2022 during a trip to Hawaii, but changed his mind after following the death of the Princess' former husband, Ari Behn, in December 2019. Märtha and Ari were married from 2002 to 2017, during which time they welcomed three daughters Maud, Leah and Emma.

Announcing her engagement to Durek, told her Instagram followers he is the person that "makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with."

