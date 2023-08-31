Sarah Ferguson hints she joined royal family at Balmoral

Sarah, Duchess of York has remained on friendly terms with her former husband, Prince Andrew

Sarah, Duchess of York revealed she travelled to Scotland last week, appearing to confirm that she had joined the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

In the final episode of season one of her podcast series, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, the author spoke of her recent trip as she shared an update on her health.

Sarah, 63, has spent the summer recovering from her single mastectomy surgery, which she underwent in June after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

On a previous episode she disclosed that she had named her reconstructed breast "Derek," and the other "Eric".

When asked how she was feeling by her co-host, Sarah replied: "I've been to Scotland… but Derek is doing really well."

She also revealed that she was "beginning to become more mobile" after her operation but added that she had done some walking while in Scotland to stay active because "[at] 63 you do need to exercise".

Sarah is believed to have joined her former husband the Duke of York in Scotland, as well as their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families.

Prince Andrew was pictured being driven by the Prince of Wales to a church service at Crathie Kirk near to the Balmoral estate last Sunday. The Princess of Wales was sat in the back seat, wearing a checked coat and a feathered hat.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were driven in a separate car, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in another vehicle.

© Getty Sarah and Andrew at the coronation concert back in May

Sarah and Andrew have remained on good terms since their separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996.

The pair still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, with the Duchess regularly sharing anecdotes about family life on her podcast.

© Getty Sarah at the Braemar Highland Games with the royal family in 1986

Sarah is grandmother to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, who is two in September, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons, August, two, and baby Ernest, who was born in May.

Earlier this month, the Duchess revealed how she and Sienna celebrated Princess Beatrice's 35th birthday, saying: "I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies, with wings on. She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on. And then we had a fairy picnic once she'd found the fairies, and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

