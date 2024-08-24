James Middleton makes heartfelt plea to help stranger - 'This is my worst nightmare'

James Middleton is known for his bond with his own canine companions, including his late dog Ella, who helped guide him through some of the roughest parts of his life.

On Saturday, the brother of the Princess of Wales, read a devastating story from Ramón Alberto Piriz who was travelling from Argentina to Morocco with his beloved canine, Sombra. Due to Air France's cabin restrictions, Sombra was required to travel in the cargo hold during the trip.

WATCH: James Middleton rides bike with his dogs in tow

However, during a stopover in Paris, Ramón was informed that Sombra had been lost by the airline. Following the case, a friend of Ramón's launched a petition, which caught the eye of James.

Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, the father-of-one urged his followers to sign the petition, adding: "This is so sad. As someone who travels regularly this is my worst nightmare."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James is close with his own dogs

Tagging the airline, James continued: "It's International Dog Day on Monday."

Last year, the businessman and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, became parents for the first time as the happy couple welcomed their son Inigo. While James is happy as can be with his family, he's been candid how his love story was all down to his own dog, Ella.

© Instagram / @jmidy The star is a father-of-one

Alongside a snap of Alizee, Inigo and two of their dogs, James penned: "This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella.

"Ella introduced me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us. So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment."

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images James credits his dogs with some of the major moments in his life

James revealed the sweet way he met his wife in 2021, telling the Telegraph: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

© Dave Benett James is married to wife Alizee

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."