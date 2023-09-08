Sarah Ferguson remembers 'second mother' Queen Elizabeth II on first death anniversary

Sarah Ferguson has marked the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. In an emotional tribute, shared on Instagram on Friday, the former wife of Prince Andrew touched upon their close bond and revealed how much the late monarch is missed.

Alongside a throwback image of Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah wrote: "You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart." She added: "You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation."

Moments later, the mum-of-two added another post, with an old quote from Queen Elizabeth II that read: "Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all stronger for working together and sharing the load."

Of the quote, Sarah reflected: "I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever."

The post comes shortly after King Charles recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of his mother to mark the first anniversary of her death and his accession to the throne.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson feels 'liberated' since the Queens's passing

Charles recorded a special audio message at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, where he recalled with "great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".

He said: "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

© Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023 King Charles released this image of the late Queen to mark her anniversary

The King and Queen Camilla will commemorate the life and service of the late monarch with private prayers and a moment of reflection on the first anniversary of her death.

Charles and Camilla, who are staying at their Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, will attend nearby Crathie Kirk for the poignant event at the church where the late Queen worshipped.

The event will be a deeply personal moment for the King, who became sovereign when his mother died peacefully last year at Balmoral on 8 September after reigning for 70 years.



Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the Welsh cathedral of St Davids for a short private service as part of a trip to Pembrokeshire. Ahead of their appearance, the royal couple wrote on social media: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."