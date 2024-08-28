The Prince and Princess of Wales release personal message ahead of William's return to royal duties

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a personal message ahead of the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Wednesday.

"Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport," Prince William and Kate shared on Instagram Stories. "Wishing the very best of luck to our @paralympicsgb_official athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024."

The message was signed off personally by the couple with their initials "W & C".

The Paralympics, taking place from 28 August to 8 September, will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events.

It's not yet known whether any of the British royals will attend the Paralympics in Paris. The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to the French capital for the Olympics last month, with Princess Anne handing out medals to several British athletes, including swimmer Adam Peaty.

Sophie couldn't contain her excitement as Team GB broke the world record to secure Britain's first ever Olympic medal in women's cycling.

Great Britain ended the Paris Olympics with 65 medals – the same amount won at London 2012 and second-best ever tally on foreign soil – with only the United States (126) and China (91) claiming more.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in a video message on 11 August to congratulate the athletes on their successes, alongside Snoop Dogg and David Beckham. Watch below...

William will resume his royal duties next week as he visits the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery on Thursday 5 September.

It's not known when Kate, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, will make a return to her public role.

Paralympic Games composer given royal role

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King has appointed a composer of the London 2012 Paralympic Games as Master of the King’s Music.

Errollyn Wallen CBE was also commissioned to compose pieces marking the Golden and Diamond Jubilees of Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Errollyn Wallen was made a CBE in 2021

The Belize-born 66-year-old, who is also a pianist and singer-songwriter, was the first woman to receive an Ivor Novello Award for classical music and the first black woman to have a work featured in the Proms.

Last year she ranked among the top 20 most performed living classical composers.

Created in the reign of King Charles I, the Master of the King's Music is an appointment made by the Sovereign and granted to a musician of distinction who has added to the musical life of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.