Prince Harry reveals travel plans after celebrating milestone birthday

The Duke of Sussex is heading to New York this autumn, it has been confirmed.

Just days after celebrating his 40th birthday on 15 September, Prince Harry will be in the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which takes place from 22 to 29 September.

A spokesperson for the Duke said that he "will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives".

The statement added: "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst. In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. More details will be shared as we approach the week of events."

It's still to be confirmed when Harry will arrive in New York, but Prince William's Earthshot Prize Innovation summit will also take place in the city on 24 September.

While the Prince of Wales travelled to New York last year for the summit, Kensington Palace is yet to reveal whether William will be in attendance at the 2024 event.

© Getty Harry and Meghan in Colombia earlier this month

Harry's latest trip will come just weeks after he and Meghan carried out a four-day visit to Colombia earlier this month, where the focus was on digital safety for young people, female empowerment and mental health.

The Sussexes, who reside in Montecito, California, last visited New York in October 2023 when they hosted the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit, which focused on mental wellness in a digital age. Take a look back in the clip below...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan talk at a panel in New York for World Mental Health Day

They have since launched The Parents' Network – an initiative which seeks to provide parents with a safe and free-to-access support network to help those whose children have been harmed by social media.

© Getty Meghan was honoured at the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York in May 2023

And in May 2023, Harry and Meghan were involved in what was described by a spokesperson as a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi after the Duchess was honoured at the Ms. Foundation 50th anniversary gala.

