4 surprising royals who chose a destination wedding
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Boromeo leave Isola Madre to attend their wedding party © JacopoR/PierreS,Getty

: Even royal family members jet off for a destination wedding!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
In many countries across the world, it is steeped in tradition that royal couples say "I do" in the resplendent and historical buildings in their home countries.

Who can forget the Prince and Princess of Wales' impeccable nuptials at Westminster Abbey in 2011 or King Felipe and Queen Letizia's cathedral nuptials in Madrid?

However, much like the public who have their sights set on a scenic, sun-soaked ceremony, there are many royals who have opted for a scenic overseas wedding day.

Keep scrolling to see which royals chose a destination wedding…

1/4

The first portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor after their marriage at the Chateau De Cande, in Monts, France, in June 1937. The wedding took place about six months after Edward gave up the throne of England to marry Mrs. Wallis Simpson.© Getty

Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson

In 1936, after just one year into his reign, King Edward abdicated the throne to marry the love of his life, the twice-married American socialite, Wallis Simpson. The pair jetted just across the water to the Loire Valley in France, where they tied the knot at the fairytale-worthy Château de Candé.

2/4

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory at their civil wedding© Getty

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory

In April 2023, Princess Alexandra, 33, the fourth child and only daughter of Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, married Nicholas Bagory, 34, a businessman based in Paris. The pair opted for a civil ceremony at Luxembourg Town Hall before jetting over to the fabulously chic Bormes-les-Mimosas in France the following day for a religious wedding.

3/4

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo on their wedding day© JacopoR/PierreS,Getty

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi

When a royal and a socialite decide to tie the knot, it's safe to say the possibilities seem endless. So, when Pierre Casiraghi, a son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, married his fashionista wife Beatrice Borromeo, it comes as no surprise that they utilized their family resources.

The pair first opted for a fairytale-like ceremony in Monaco at the Grimaldi’s Palace, known as the Pink Palace.

Following their wedding in Monaco, they flew over to Beatrice's family's private islands, where they had a ceremony at Isolino di San Giovanni, followed by a reception at the medieval castle named Rocca d’Angera that looked over Lake Maggiore.

4/4

Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco © Arnold Jerocki,Getty

Tatiana Santo Domingo and Andrea Casiraghi

Pierre isn't the only Monegasque royal to opt for overseas nuptials, as his brother Andrea also chose to head out of his home country to tie the knot.

In 2014, he and his then-wife-to-be Tatiana Santo Domingo, an American-born Colombian socialite, married at the ultra-luxe Swiss resort Gstaad.

