4 surprising royals who chose a destination wedding

In many countries across the world, it is steeped in tradition that royal couples say "I do" in the resplendent and historical buildings in their home countries.

Who can forget the Prince and Princess of Wales' impeccable nuptials at Westminster Abbey in 2011 or King Felipe and Queen Letizia's cathedral nuptials in Madrid?

However, much like the public who have their sights set on a scenic, sun-soaked ceremony, there are many royals who have opted for a scenic overseas wedding day.

Keep scrolling to see which royals chose a destination wedding…

1/ 4 © Getty Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson In 1936, after just one year into his reign, King Edward abdicated the throne to marry the love of his life, the twice-married American socialite, Wallis Simpson. The pair jetted just across the water to the Loire Valley in France, where they tied the knot at the fairytale-worthy Château de Candé.



2/ 4 © Getty Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory In April 2023, Princess Alexandra, 33, the fourth child and only daughter of Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, married Nicholas Bagory, 34, a businessman based in Paris. The pair opted for a civil ceremony at Luxembourg Town Hall before jetting over to the fabulously chic Bormes-les-Mimosas in France the following day for a religious wedding.



3/ 4 © JacopoR/PierreS,Getty Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi When a royal and a socialite decide to tie the knot, it's safe to say the possibilities seem endless. So, when Pierre Casiraghi, a son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, married his fashionista wife Beatrice Borromeo, it comes as no surprise that they utilized their family resources. The pair first opted for a fairytale-like ceremony in Monaco at the Grimaldi’s Palace, known as the Pink Palace. Following their wedding in Monaco, they flew over to Beatrice's family's private islands, where they had a ceremony at Isolino di San Giovanni, followed by a reception at the medieval castle named Rocca d’Angera that looked over Lake Maggiore.

4/ 4 © Arnold Jerocki,Getty Tatiana Santo Domingo and Andrea Casiraghi Pierre isn't the only Monegasque royal to opt for overseas nuptials, as his brother Andrea also chose to head out of his home country to tie the knot. In 2014, he and his then-wife-to-be Tatiana Santo Domingo, an American-born Colombian socialite, married at the ultra-luxe Swiss resort Gstaad.

