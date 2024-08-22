Royally glamorous Hollywood makeovers from Sarah Ferguson to Princess Kate

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royally glamorous Hollywood makeovers from Sarah Ferguson to Kate Middleton
A split image of Sarah Ferguson and Kate Middleton

Many a royal have graved the red carpet but did you notice how many members of the Firm have had a glamorous Tinseltown transformation?

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
3 minutes ago
Being a royal comes with countless invitations to the world’s most coveted soirées. Naturally, members of the royal family—from Sarah Ferguson to the Princess of Wales—have drawn inspiration from A-listers when it comes to their flawless red-carpet outfits.

But it’s not just the spellbinding evening wear that gives them the La La Land look. A true Tinseltown transformation requires more than slipping into a glamorous gown or designer suit. It’s all about pearly white teeth, flawless tans, and an extra je ne sais quoi that comes with a life of luxury.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at the royals who have had dazzling Hollywood transformations…

1/6

Sarah, Duchess of York© Marc Piasecki

Sarah, Duchess of York

The French Riviera is the sun-soaked playground for the elite during the summer months, so it was no surprise that the Duchess, 60, pulled out all the stops during her latest visit to La Croisette. The former royal donned mahogany full-length gloves that perfectly matched her figure-skimming, floor-length gown, which featured a stylish white off-the-shoulder panel.

As for her hair and makeup, Sarah wore her iconic fiery tresses immaculately blow-dried to one side with plenty of volume. The impeccable hairstyle perfectly framed her gorgeous diamond earrings that dripped from her earlobes.

2/6

Prince Harry© Max Mumby/Indigo

Prince Harry

Since relocating to the US, the Duke of Sussex, 39, has been looking notably polished.
Harry first sparked fan comments following a series of interviews promoting his tell-all memoir Spare last year, with royal watchers noticing his thick, luscious locks and perfectly white teeth.

3/6

Princess of Wales© Chris Jackson

Princess of Wales

The future Queen Consort made headlines when she stepped onto the red carpet at the BAFTAs last year, channelling a look reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw. The Princess of Wales, 42, much like the Duchess of York's recent Hollywood look, wore black full-length gloves.

Unlike Sarah, Kate’s gloves contrasted strikingly with her stunning one-shoulder Alexander McQueen A-line gown. Exuding glamour, Kate also wore gold Aquazurra heels and matching statement earrings that nearly touched her shoulders.

4/6

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden arriving at Idrottsgalan, the annual Swedish Sports Gala© Michael Campanella,Getty

Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland

While it’s hard to remember a time when Prince Carl Philip didn’t resemble a Disney prince, recent years have seen him looking even more picture-perfect. Carl now sports clear skin, a flawless tan, and immaculately trimmed raven-hued locks that were once left to grow freely to the base of his neck.

Now, his hair is perfectly parted to one side and cut shorter, not to mention his perfectly pearly whites.

5/6

Prince William© Samir Hussein

Prince William

London’s Leicester Square bore witness to William’s Hollywood moment when he stepped onto the red carpet alongside Tom Cruise at the Top Gun premiere last year. He switched up his usual black tie for a striking green velvet jacket and a stylish black bow tie.

6/6

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attends the "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses" Exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs © Pierre Suu,Getty

Queen Máxima

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, 53, rarely fails to impress with her sartorial choices, but her appearance at the Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs last year stands out as one of her most Hollywood-worthy looks.

Dripping in gold and pearl-white detailing, her cape-like gown was perfectly accentuated by her golden hair swept into a low bun. Her dazzling diamond accessories took centre stage in her camera-ready look, featuring a glittering bangle, a chunky ring, and statement earrings. C'est magnifique!

