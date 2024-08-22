Royally glamorous Hollywood makeovers from Sarah Ferguson to Princess Kate

Being a royal comes with countless invitations to the world’s most coveted soirées. Naturally, members of the royal family—from Sarah Ferguson to the Princess of Wales—have drawn inspiration from A-listers when it comes to their flawless red-carpet outfits.
But it’s not just the spellbinding evening wear that gives them the La La Land look. A true Tinseltown transformation requires more than slipping into a glamorous gown or designer suit. It’s all about pearly white teeth, flawless tans, and an extra je ne sais quoi that comes with a life of luxury.
Keep scrolling as we take a look at the royals who have had dazzling Hollywood transformations…