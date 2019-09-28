Unseen photo of baby Archie during royal tour surfaces Archie Harrison is currently with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour of Africa

Archie Harrison made his first public outing on the royal tour on Wednesday, accompanying his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a visit to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, at his legacy foundation in Cape Town. While many photos of the visit have been shared, a never-before-seen image of Archie has surfaced – and it's adorable!

The four-month-old tot can be seen clinging to his mother as she and Prince Harry pose with a book gifted to them by the Archbishop. The book in question, Everyday Ubuntu, was written by his granddaughter Mungi Ngomane and is based on an ancient Southern African philosophy about how to live life well, together. Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, author Mungi wrote: "Arch meets Archie meanwhile... I have died and gone to heaven. I hope the royals enjoy my book." Another image she shared shows Harry and Meghan gazing adoringly at each other as Archie rests peacefully in the Duchess' arms.

During the family's visit earlier this week, Meghan revealed Archie's sweet nickname in a video from the day which shows Meghan with Archie in her arms, saying, "Say hello! Hello, hi!" before realising he is dribbling and exclaiming, "Oh, Bubba!" The 38-year-old again appeared to use the nickname in a video shared on the royal couple's Instagram Stories as the trio walked down a corridor to meet with the famed human rights activist.

After the meeting with the Archbishop, Harry flew to Botswana as the Duchess carried out solo engagements, visiting the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. Meghan then stopped at mothers2mothers, an organisation which trains and employs women living with HIV, where she donated some of Archie's old clothes "in the spirit of community."

