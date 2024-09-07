Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles for glamorous evening with daughter Laura Lopes
Subscribe
Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles for glamorous evening with daughter Laura Lopes

Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles for glamorous evening with daughter Laura Lopes

The Queen had much to celebrate!

Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles at Royal Ascot© Getty
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles reunited to support their son, Tom Parker Bowles, at the launch of his new book on Thursday evening.

The former couple and their son were joined by their daughter, Laura Lopes, as they headed to The Audley Public House in Mayfair. There, they were joined by the loved-up couple, Peter Phillips and Harriet Spelling, his beautiful new girlfriend.

Annabel Elliot standing with Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla© Dave Benett
Camilla and Andrew stepped out in support of their son

Tom's book, Cooking & The Crown, charts royal recipes from the time of Queen Victoria to the present day.

Camilla and her former husband were pictured proudly beaming together as they posed for a series of family photos.

The pair posed for a series of photos© Dave Benett
The pair posed for a series of photos

The pair have remained on excellent terms since their divorce in 1995 and continue to have a close friendship.

It was even reported in The Times that Camilla and Andrew have remained "joined at the hip" since the end of their 22-year marriage.

Camilla and Andrew with their daughter Laura © Dave Benett
Camilla and Andrew with their daughter Laura

"They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together all the time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator," the publication reported.

As for Tom's evening, it appeared to be a night to remember, with literary stars also in attendance, including Dame Maureen Lipman. Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, was also present.

Harriet Sperling in a floral dress standing with Peter Phillips© Dave Benett
Harriet and Peter attended the evening

Peter's girlfriend, Harriet, looked stunning in an elegant floral dress. The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year at the Badminton Horse Trials and have since been pictured at numerous exciting events.

It is rumoured the pair met at a sporting event where their respective children were attending. The Princess Royal's son shares daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

Harriet Sperling, Queen Camilla and Peter Phillips laughing© Dave Benett
Peter and Harriet enjoyed a laugh with Camilla

Before finding love with Harriet, Peter was involved with his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Steven, whom he was with for four years.

A friend of the couple told HELLO! at the time that work and family commitments had played a part in ending their romance

"Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together due to work and family commitments," the insider said.

"Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he was away and travelling non-stop.

"It obviously came as a shock, as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid. It’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy, and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More