Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles for glamorous evening with daughter Laura Lopes

Queen Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles reunited to support their son, Tom Parker Bowles, at the launch of his new book on Thursday evening.

The former couple and their son were joined by their daughter, Laura Lopes, as they headed to The Audley Public House in Mayfair. There, they were joined by the loved-up couple, Peter Phillips and Harriet Spelling, his beautiful new girlfriend.

© Dave Benett Camilla and Andrew stepped out in support of their son

Tom's book, Cooking & The Crown, charts royal recipes from the time of Queen Victoria to the present day.

Camilla and her former husband were pictured proudly beaming together as they posed for a series of family photos.

© Dave Benett The pair posed for a series of photos

The pair have remained on excellent terms since their divorce in 1995 and continue to have a close friendship.

It was even reported in The Times that Camilla and Andrew have remained "joined at the hip" since the end of their 22-year marriage.

© Dave Benett Camilla and Andrew with their daughter Laura

"They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together all the time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator," the publication reported.

As for Tom's evening, it appeared to be a night to remember, with literary stars also in attendance, including Dame Maureen Lipman. Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, was also present.

© Dave Benett Harriet and Peter attended the evening

Peter's girlfriend, Harriet, looked stunning in an elegant floral dress. The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year at the Badminton Horse Trials and have since been pictured at numerous exciting events.

It is rumoured the pair met at a sporting event where their respective children were attending. The Princess Royal's son shares daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

© Dave Benett Peter and Harriet enjoyed a laugh with Camilla

Before finding love with Harriet, Peter was involved with his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Steven, whom he was with for four years.

A friend of the couple told HELLO! at the time that work and family commitments had played a part in ending their romance

"Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together due to work and family commitments," the insider said.

"Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he was away and travelling non-stop.

"It obviously came as a shock, as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid. It’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy, and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other."

