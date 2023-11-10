Queen Camilla celebrates family achievement with rarely-seen nephew and children

Queen Camilla was spotted taking a hiatus from her royal duties to mark an incredibly proud family moment on Thursday.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Her Royal Highness stepped out alongside her children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker-Bowles, in honour of her nephew Ben Elliot, the former chair of the Conservative Party, who was formally invested as a Knight Bachelor.

© WPA Pool Camilla's nephew Ben was on Boris Johnson's Resignation Honours

Ben received the special honour as part of Boris Johnson's resignation honours. The quartet headed to Oswold's, a lavish private member's club in Mayfair, following the ceremony to celebrate the occasion and were joined by the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and former MP Zac Goldsmith.

Camilla shares her children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

What are resignation honours?

The Prime Minister's Resignation Honours are granted by His Majesty The King at the request of an outgoing Prime Minister who presents the monarch with a list of names of people to be knighted.

The exciting family milestone came just days before another big celebration which is King Charles' 75th birthday this Tuesday.

© Getty Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes also joined her mother and brother

The King and Queen have a jam-packed day of exciting plans. On his birthday eve on Monday, he will be joined by fellow 75-year-olds for a special party at his countryside home, Highgrove. The group will be made up of community champions who were, like him, born in 1948 as part of the generation of post-Second World War baby boomers.

They will all enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with live entertainment provided by a local rock choir. The event will also be in honour of the 75th anniversary of the NHS and the Windrush generation.

© Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles recently visited Kenya

Following the tea party at his country home, on his actual birthday, Charles and Camilla will officially launch The Coronation Food Project.

The initiative is inspired by His Majesty and seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food needs across all four nations of the United Kingdom in a bid to help people and combat the climate crisis.

The royal couple will head to a surplus food distribution centre outside London, to meet volunteers before heading back to host a reception at Buckingham Palace on his birthday for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of this year's NHS 75 celebrations.

He will then reportedly enjoy a private dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday evening with close friends and family.