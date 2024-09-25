Princess Anne travels to Scotland following Prince William and Kate's brief visit

The Princess Royal travels all over the UK and overseas for her public engagements, and she was back up in Scotland on Tuesday – just days after the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen at church.

Princess Anne, 74, attended a Food and Farming Day Solsgirth Home Farm in Dollar and she also visited Hugh Black and Sons Limited butchers in Stirling.

Footage shared by a neighbouring boutique, Stons Stirling, showed the royal dressed in a red jacket and black trousers, as she emerged from her car and was greeted by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk (Mr Alan Simpson).

Anne paid a visit to the independent butchers in her role as President of the Scotch Chef's Club.

She's unlikely to have had time to see her brother King Charles and sister-in-law Queen Camilla during her time in Scotland, as she returned to London on Tuesday evening to host a dinner at St James's Palace for Opportunity International United Kingdom.

It comes after the Princess travelled to the Netherlands with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, last weekend to attend a service in remembrance of the soldiers who died during the Battle of Arnhem 80 years ago.

Anne laid a wreath and spoke with veterans as she gathered with families and members of the public to pay their respects at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, was a manoeuvre intended to create a route for Allied forces into northern Germany in September 1944.

The Princess will fly to France on Thursday to open the Loos British Cemetery Extension in Loos-en-Gohelle in her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The royal family's love of Scotland

Balmoral Castle has been the Scottish home of the royal family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, having been first leased in 1848.

The late Queen Elizabeth spent her annual summer break in the Highlands, with the estate boasting 50,000 acres for walks, picnics and shooting parties.

© Getty Sir Tim and Anne after their wedding in Scotland in 1992

When staying at Balmoral, the royals regularly attend church at Crathie Kirk, where Princess Anne married second husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in 1992.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met at the University of St Andrews in Fife in 2001 – where Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying for her English degree.

