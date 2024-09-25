Princess Beatrice has joined her mother Sarah Ferguson in New York to mark Climate Week.

In newly released images on the official Instagram page for the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity co-founded by HRH Princess Eugenie and best friend Julia de Boinville to combat modern slavery and human trafficking, the royal was seen giving a talk at a lunch to mark the week on Tuesday.

"Day 2: NYC Climate Week," the caption read. "Yesterday TASC co-hosted a lunch at the @goalshouse with our good friends @hpe @theresamay and her Global Commission on Modern Slavery, and Lisa Kristine's @humanthread Foundation."

The message continued: "We believe that thinking about and debating complicated, knotty issues is a vital part of the process. Gathering with decision-makers from all walks of life and creating a judgement-free space to share ideas, offer different perspectives, and tell stories helps us to reconnect with why this work is so important.

"We hope that connections made between leaders will spark new thinking and action to uncover and stamp out all forms of forced labour."

The visit to New York comes as Beatrice's cousin the Duke of Sussex made several appearances in the Big Apple. Prince Harry took part in the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Tuesday, appearing as a star guest, close to the end of the session entitled Everything Everywhere All At Once. He suggested the harmful effects of social media meant people were being used for a "human experiment" rather than enjoying a "human experience".

Prince Harry followed appearances earlier in the session by primatologist Jane Goodall, celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, former US president Bill Clinton, US politician and head of Nasa Bill Nelson, and billionaire philanthropists Hamdi Ulukaya, the boss of the US yoghurt firm Chobani, and Laurene Powell Jobs, who is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Harry, who took to the stage solo and paced back and forth holding a microphone as he addressed the audience, said there was "critical work to do" and it was a "crisis that cannot be ignored".

It's not known whether the two royal cousins enjoyed a reunion. Over the years, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice have been there to support one another for major milestones. She was a guest at his May 2018 wedding in Windsor Castle.

Then two years later, Harry and Meghan wasted no time in congratulating Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi when they married during the pandemic in July 2020. At the time, as previously reported in HELLO!, a source close to the Sussexes revealed that they congratulated Prince Harry's cousin and her new husband privately.

The Duke and Duchess had been living in Los Angeles with their then-one-year-old son Archie since stepping back from royal duties in March that year.

During the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan shared pleasantries with Beatrice and her husband Edoardo at the National Service Of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.