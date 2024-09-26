Princess Theodora and fiancé Matthew Kumar receive wedding blessing alongside Queen Anne-Marie

Princess Theodora and her fiancé Matthew Kumar radiated happiness as they accompanied Queen Anne-Marie for a special engagement on Wednesday.

The couple, set to wed on Saturday after two previous postponements, had an audience with the Archbishop of Athens in preparation for their upcoming nuptials. The highly-anticipated ceremony will be held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora with Matthew Kumar and her mother Queen Anne-Marie meeting with the Archbishop of Athens on Wednesday

In newly-released images, the Greek bride-to-be and her future groom looked happy as they spoke with the Archbishop.

Princess Theodora, 41, stunned in a chic off-white chiffon midi dress, which boasted a pretty green foliage print and ruffled detailing.

With her blonde tresses worn straight over her shoulders, the royal accentuated her beautiful facial features with a touch of blush, eyeshadow and a slick of rouge lipstick. Her fiancé Matthew – who is a LA-based lawyer – looked smart in a black suit and tie.

© Shutterstock The Greek royal will tie the knot on Saturday

Princess Theodora, who began dating Matthew in 2016, had originally planned to marry in 2020. They are now set to wed on 28 September 2024.

However, their wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic and following the loss of King Constantine of Greece.

Princess Theodora will walk down the aisle alongside her older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, in a gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti and sentimental bridal jewellery.

Aside from Princess Theodora's family, other royal guests expected to attend include Queen Sofia of Spain. Matthew popped the all-important question in November 2018.

© Shutterstock The couple had to postpone their wedding twice

Princess Theodora shared her joyous announcement on Instagram with a picture of the pair posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

In her caption, she wrote: "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time - who takes top spot?

At the time, Theodora's parents wrote a statement which read: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar.

"Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. Mr Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practising attorney in Los Angeles."