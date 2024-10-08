Meghan Markle reveals reason behind surprise LA gala appearance

The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans on Saturday when she made a surprise appearance at the LA Children's Hospital Gala.

Meghan attended the event solo and was joined by a string of famous faces including her friend of over ten years, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown

The 43-year-old has since revealed the reason behind her visit, explaining how she was invited as a special guest.

An extract from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official website reads: "This weekend, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attended the biennial Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala, an inspiring event dedicated to celebrating the exceptional services provided to children across LA.

© Getty Images Meghan attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday evening

"Invited as a special guest by CHLA's president and CEO, Paul Viviano, the Duchess was proud to stand alongside esteemed guests in support of this vital cause."

Elsewhere, Meghan's team expanded upon the mother-of-two's personal connection with the hospital. A segment read: "The Duchess has a long-standing connection with CHLA, having visited the hospital on several occasions to meet with patients, and participate in the annual Make March Matter campaign."

© Getty Images Meghan and Kelly have been friends since they were introduced by the Duchess's ex-husband

It continued: "Her presence at the gala underscored her commitment to advocating for the health and well-being of children around the world."

For the glitzy event, the former Suits actress dipped into the archives and recycled her spellbinding scarlet dress from Carolina Herrera. She looked flawless in her frock which featured a slimline silhouette, a fitted bodice, a thigh split running down the front and a low V-neck.

Meghan first wore the striking gown back in 2021 when she made an appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Salute To Freedom Gala. At the time, her breathtaking gown dominated headlines, captivating the attention of royal style fans for its unusually 'daring' neckline that Meghan would likely never have worn had she not stepped away from royal life.

© Getty Images Meghan first wore her vibrant gown in November 2021 at the Salute To Freedom Gala

Opting for a fresh take on the look, Meghan switched things up this year by removing the garment's billowing overskirt.

She spruced up her look with a pair of strappy red heels and a gleaming gold bangle. As for hair and makeup, Meghan wore her raven tresses in effortless beachy waves and highlighted her features with a slick of nude lipstick and warm eyeshadow. Sublime!