Duchess Sophie is sassy in hoop earrings and bodycon dress

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are currently in Malta. The royal couple are on the Island to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and continued collaboration with the UK.During their flying visit, which spans three days, the pair went to an evening event held at Whitehall Mansions, the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Ta'Xbiex, where they met local dignitaries.

Dressing to impress, Sophie, 59, looked beautiful in a brand new dress by one of her favourite designers, Erdem.

The blond beauty wore the £795 style, which is known as the 'Midi Long Sleeve Dress' with high heels by Jimmy Choo, and fabulous gold hoop earrings by Giulia Barela.Sophie's dress was of the ruched, slightly body conscious variety and it was delightfully adorned with pretty red blooms. So chic!

The mother-of-two loves the Turkish Canadian label.

Last week, at the Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Sophie looked sensational dressed in the most wonderful coat-style dress by the designer. She had actually worn the style seven years before, on Christmas day in 2017, when she joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles, at church. At the time, Sophie accessorised with navy heels with a burgundy clutch bag.

Sophie's Malta visit

This is the first Royal visit to Malta since The Duke of Kent visited in November 2018.

The King, then known as the Prince of Wales, first toured Malta in 1969. His Majesty visited again in 2015 with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen as The Duchess of Cornwall, to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Valetta. The King’s most recent visit to Malta was in 2017 to mark the 75th anniversary of the island being awarded the George Cross.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last visited Malta together in November 2012, as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Her Royal Highness returned to Malta in 2018.