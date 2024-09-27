Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar are all smiles as they attend final wedding rehearsal

The Greek princess, 41, and the US lawyer beamed and held hands as they left the Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday.
Theodora looked pretty in a linen dress, depicting a beach scene, as she clutched a bouquet of flowers in her other hand.
The bride and groom-to-be were accompanied by Theodora's family members at the church, including her mother Queen Anne-Marie.
The couple will finally tie the knot this weekend surrounded by their closest friends and family after having to postpone their original nuptials twice.
Actress Theodora, who was born in London, is expected to wear a wedding dress created by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti for her big day.
1/5
Bride and groom-to-be
The couple couldn't hide the excitement on their faces as they emerged from the cathedral after finalising plans for their wedding ceremony.
Matthew proposed to Theodora in 2018, with the pair sharing their engagement news in photos showing them looking loved-up in Tower Bridge in London.
2/5
Theodora's outfit
The bride-to-be wore a fun sunset print by Australian brand, Alemais, for the wedding rehearsal.
She teamed the frock with cream loafers with buckle-detailing and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.
3/5
Details
Theodora also accessorised her pre-wedding look with a blush pink Louis Vuitton box bag.
PRINCESS THEODORA'S WEDDING
4/5
Queen Anne-Marie
Theodora's mother was present to help them with the final arrangements.
Queen Anne-Marie donned a green midi shirt dress with a gold chain-link necklace.
5/5
Family outing
Theodora's older sister, Princess Alexia, 59, was also among the family members at the rehearsal, and looked elegant in a blue and white patterned dress. Alexia shares four children with her husband, Carlos Morales Quintana, and was accompanied by two of her daughters, including Arrietta.
Arrietta will act as her aunt's maid of honour and godmother alongside her cousin, Princess Olympia, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.
Princess Theodora at a glance
Born on 9 June 1983 at St Mary's Hospital in London, the fourth child of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie
Among her godparents are the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
Attended the all-girls boarding school, Woldingham School in Surrey, before taking a gap year at St Philip's College in Alice Springs, Australia.
Studied for a degree in Theatre Arts at Brown University before moving to LA to pursue an acting career.
Has secured a number of TV roles and is best known for playing secretary Alison Montgomery in the long-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Engagement to American lawyer Matthew Kumar was announced in 2018 but their attempts to wed have been twice thwarted, once by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and once by the death of King Constantine in 2023.
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage