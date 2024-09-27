Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar are all smiles as they attend final wedding rehearsal

Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar showed no signs of nerves as they finalised preparations ahead of their wedding in Athens on Saturday.

The Greek princess, 41, and the US lawyer beamed and held hands as they left the Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday.

Theodora looked pretty in a linen dress, depicting a beach scene, as she clutched a bouquet of flowers in her other hand.

The bride and groom-to-be were accompanied by Theodora's family members at the church, including her mother Queen Anne-Marie.

The couple will finally tie the knot this weekend surrounded by their closest friends and family after having to postpone their original nuptials twice.

Actress Theodora, who was born in London, is expected to wear a wedding dress created by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti for her big day.

1/ 5 © Getty Bride and groom-to-be The couple couldn't hide the excitement on their faces as they emerged from the cathedral after finalising plans for their wedding ceremony. Matthew proposed to Theodora in 2018, with the pair sharing their engagement news in photos showing them looking loved-up in Tower Bridge in London.

2/ 5 © Getty Theodora's outfit The bride-to-be wore a fun sunset print by Australian brand, Alemais, for the wedding rehearsal. She teamed the frock with cream loafers with buckle-detailing and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

3/ 5 © Getty Details Theodora also accessorised her pre-wedding look with a blush pink Louis Vuitton box bag.

4/ 5 © Getty Queen Anne-Marie Theodora's mother was present to help them with the final arrangements. Queen Anne-Marie donned a green midi shirt dress with a gold chain-link necklace.

5/ 5 © Getty Family outing Theodora's older sister, Princess Alexia, 59, was also among the family members at the rehearsal, and looked elegant in a blue and white patterned dress. Alexia shares four children with her husband, Carlos Morales Quintana, and was accompanied by two of her daughters, including Arrietta. Arrietta will act as her aunt's maid of honour and godmother alongside her cousin, Princess Olympia, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

