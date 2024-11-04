Queen Mathilde lends support to Queen Camilla's popular book club

Queen Camilla's book club has some pretty famous fans, including Dame Judi Dench and Richard E. Grant, but now one of her European counterparts has shown her support.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, 51, has shared three of her favourite novels with the Queen's Reading Room, including 600-page bestseller, The Burgundians by Bart Van Loo, which is themed around ambitious aristocrats, family dysfunction, treachery, savage battles, luxury and madness.

The royal has also chosen a Celebration of the Everyday by Colette Nys-Mazure and Those Who Forget by Géraldine Schwarz.

Speaking about The Burgundians, Queen Mathilde says: "Belgian author Bart Van Loo brings the powerfully evocative middle ages to life. In a very colourful and entertaining style he tells the reader how the dukes of Burgundy shaped what we know as the Low Countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the north of France.

"He succeeds in transforming the historical characters into real flesh-and-blood people you would love to have known. Do not be put off by the 600 pages; this book reads like a thriller."

© The Queen's Reading Room Queen Mathilde's book recommendations

On the Celebration of the Everyday, often described as a poetic essay, the Queen says: "Colette Nys-Masure's wonderful book invites us to appreciate the little things in our lives, because in the routine of everyday life, we are often elsewhere, absent from ourselves, deaf to the continuous miracle that is our ordinary life. I hope her lesson in hope appeals to you as much as it did to me."

And speaking about her third recommendation, Queen Mathilde added: "In Those who forget, Géraldine Schwarz dares to evaluate her family tree by retelling her family history. Winner of the European Book Prize 2018, this book questions our European past and present.

"It invites us to reflect upon how nations should deal with collective guilt, and how to ensure we remember. This is a book you are likely to discuss with family and friends, or in class."

© Getty Queen Mathilde at the reception with the Queen in 2022

The mother-of-four, who is the wife of King Philippe, joined Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace on International Women's Day back in March and in 2022, was also among the European royals at a palace reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism.

The guest curation marks the third royal collaboration for Her Majesty's book club, which was first launched as The Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021 by the former Duchess of Cornwall.

The King and the Princess of Wales have both previously shared their book recommendations.

© Getty The Queen at the second Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival in June

Vicki Perrin, CEO of The Queen's Reading Room said: "We are delighted to be able to share these very special recommendations from Her Majesty The Queen of the Belgians. There's something really special about receiving the gift of a great book recommendation from a friend… so to have Her Majesty Queen Mathilde’s top reading recommendation is quite the treat!

"Since launching as a Charity, The Queen's Reading Room has flourished from an Instagram book club to an international charity which reaches people in 170 countries. Connecting our global audience with books that will enrich their lives is the cornerstone of our work.

© Getty Her Majesty is patron of many literacy charities

"We're also fascinated with the link between reading and wellbeing. Through our own neuroscientific research, we know that books boost mental health and help people feel more connected to each other - so we hope that Her Majesty Queen Mathilde’s recommendations will encourage people to give reading a go!"

The Queen's Reading Room works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives, by providing free educational content 365 days a year.

