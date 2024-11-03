Queen Camilla vows to keep fighting for victims of domestic abuse in powerful TV documentary

The Queen has vowed to keep fighting for victims of domestic abuse, saying: "I shall keep on trying until I am able to no more."

Saying abuse affects both women and men, she adds: "I'm appalled by the number of people who are being killed… it was coming up to two a week. It's just so important to do something now."

Her Majesty has devoted herself to shining a light on the issue over the past eight years and speaks out in a powerful new ITV documentary.

"By scratching the surface, you get terrible shock," she says. "It's such a heinous crime, if we could just get more people discussing it, talking about it, people are so shocked by what they hear that rather like me, they want to say, oh, hang a minute, perhaps there's something we can help with to hopefully put an end to it."

The Queen is seen meeting survivors of domestic abuse and visiting the organisations which support them.

Praising the "wonderfully brave" survivors for speaking out, she says: "There are a lot of feisty women out there who have been through it, come out the other end, and are now telling others how to do it. And that's what we want."

© Chris Jackson The Queen has vowed to keep fighting for victims of domestic abuse

Elsewhere she says: "They shouldn't feel any shame. It's not their fault. And I think that when you convince them that it's not their fault, then they start becoming themselves again."

A palace spokesman says Her Majesty hopes the film "might prompt conversations" and that "some of the many tens of thousands of women and men suffering in silence today may get to hear that they are not alone".

WATCH: Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors airs on 11 November

Made by an all-female crew and the female led production company Love Monday, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors charts Camilla's commitment to tackling the issue in public and private and features famous faces including actors Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Patrick Stewart, former Prime Minister Theresa May and human rights lawyer Lady Blair, KC.

"I come from such a different generation, and it fills me with optimism to see the way women have increasingly taken their rightful places in the world and to be supported by someone as important as Queen Camilla is a huge step," says Dame Helen.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla met with Hetti and Diana at Clarence House

Among the women who bravely share their own harrowing experiences are Rosie Duffield MP, fitness influencer Alice Liveing and former Miss England Rehema Muthamia.

Shockingly, Chief Inspector Sharon Baker of Avon and Somerset Police reveals her own story of surviving domestic abuse, saying: "I was full of shame and embarrassment that I hadn't spotted it, and that I was in this situation. I thought, what are they going to think of me? They're not going to want me as an inspector, because I can't keep myself safe. It was a horrible secret."

© ITV The Queen met with survivors of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla is seen visiting a refuge to meet "Natalie", who fled her abuser in fear for her life and is reunited with Diana Parkes, whose story first inspired her to take action.

Diana's daughter, mother of two Joanna Simpson was murdered by her ex-husband in 2010.

Recalling their first encounter in 2016, the Queen tells Diana: "I’m honestly never, ever going to forget that meeting. It's engraved on my heart.

"I remember seeing you sitting there and I thought, my goodness, that's somebody of my generation. I tried to put myself in your shoes. I just thought to myself, well if it had been my daughter I don't think I would have been able to sit and be as dignified and as wonderful you were that day."

She adds: "My reaction was to cry. I just wanted to do something about this, because, unfortunately, it's not a one off, and this is happening all the time."

© Getty William's moving first meeting with Diana Parkes in 2016

Joanna's friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, co-founder with Diana of the Joanna Simpson Foundation and chair of Refuge, describes the Queen as a "force for change," adding: "If we don't normalize the conversation, give survivors their voice, from which everyone can relate to and learn and remove the shame, we will continue to lose beautiful lives unnecessarily and see families living with abuse for far too long with the long-term impact that that brings."

The Queen is also seen inspecting washbags of toiletries given to survivors of sexual assaults to use after forensic examinations. She launched the scheme with Boots in 2017, she says, "to create something that would be a crumb of comfort to those finding themselves in this horrendous position".

© Getty The Queen relaunched the Wash Bags Project in May

She adds: "Sexual violence is not a nice subject to talk about and it’s been a taboo subject for so long. So I just thought to myself, If only we could get more people recognizing this. And, you know, stand up and get together and get them all talking together. We might be able to get somewhere."

"The Queen is pushing the door wider and wider open,” says Jess Phillips MP. “She stands up as our Queen and talks about rape and sexual violence. That seems unimaginable to me as a kid starting out at work 20 years ago."

Her Majesty reflects on how much women's rights have changed since she was a young woman, but when asked how domestic abuse can be eradicated, she replies: “Don’t let’s kid ourselves. It’s going to take a long, long time… But I think if you look at the steps we’ve taken since the bad old days, we have made a huge amount of progress.”

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors airs on ITV and ITVX on 11 November.

