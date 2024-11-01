Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a 'pawsome' day out as she made some new furry friends during a heartwarming outing – and royal fans were delighted by the photos.

Sophie, 59, joined children in crafting and decorating spooky Halloween biscuits for their buddy dogs, at the event hosted at Guide Dogs' Reading Hub on Thursday.

The royal mum-of-two, who took over as patron of the charity from Princess Alexandra in 2021, appeared to be in her element as she enjoyed cuddles with the pooches.

Hands-on as ever, the Duchess helped to mix the ingredients together for the dog biscuits, leaning down to chat with youngsters as they took part in the family fun day.

Sophie learned more about the services Guide Dogs provides for children with vision impairments, including how they are developing their independent living skills through the support and companionship of their buddy dogs.

After Buckingham Palace shared the sweet video from her engagement, royal fans flocked to the comments to praise the Duchess for her work.

"This is the sweetest video ever! Always lovely to see how much love HRH gives to this patronage," one wrote.

"Sophie is a treasure for the Royal family! Great to see her," one said.

"Such a lovely engagement," a third added, while a fourth said: "Aww adorable! Love the Duchess of Edinburgh and the cute dogs."

