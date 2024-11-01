Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing - best photos
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing - best photos
Duchess Sophie with dog and baking biscuits© Getty

Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined children as they made special dog biscuits

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a 'pawsome' day out as she made some new furry friends during a heartwarming outing – and royal fans were delighted by the photos.

Sophie, 59, joined children in crafting and decorating spooky Halloween biscuits for their buddy dogs, at the event hosted at Guide Dogs' Reading Hub on Thursday.

The royal mum-of-two, who took over as patron of the charity from Princess Alexandra in 2021, appeared to be in her element as she enjoyed cuddles with the pooches.

Hands-on as ever, the Duchess helped to mix the ingredients together for the dog biscuits, leaning down to chat with youngsters as they took part in the family fun day.

Watch below…

WATCH: Duchess Sophie bakes biscuits and cuddles dogs during heartwarming outing

Sophie learned more about the services Guide Dogs provides for children with vision impairments, including how they are developing their independent living skills through the support and companionship of their buddy dogs.

After Buckingham Palace shared the sweet video from her engagement, royal fans flocked to the comments to praise the Duchess for her work.

"This is the sweetest video ever! Always lovely to see how much love HRH gives to this patronage," one wrote.

"Sophie is a treasure for the Royal family! Great to see her," one said.

"Such a lovely engagement," a third added, while a fourth said: "Aww adorable! Love the Duchess of Edinburgh and the cute dogs."

See all of the heartwarming photos from her outing…

1/6

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a floral skirt and navy blazer© Getty

Sophie's outfit

The Duchess was dressed elegantly in a black fitted blazer and a long floral skirt with suede boots.

2/6

Duchess Sophie measures ingredients© Getty

Baking biscuits

Sophie showed off her baking skills as she measured out the ingredients for the dog biscuits, which included flour, eggs and bananas.

3/6

Duchess Sophie helps child to make dog biscuits© Getty

Fun outing

There were smiles all round as Sophie chatted to the youngsters as they participated in the family fun day.


4/6

Sophie speaks with baby© Getty

Showing her maternal side

Sophie, who is the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, really took the time to engage with little ones during her visit.

5/6

Duchess Sophie stroking a dog© Getty

The Duchess made a fuss over the buddy dogs during her outing – how sweet is this snap?

6/6

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Patron, meets "Storm" as she attends the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre on October 31, 2024 in Reading, England. © Getty

Four-legged friend

Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, share their home with three dogs of their own - and a tortoise!

LISTEN: Is this Prince William's biggest ambition?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More