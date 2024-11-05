Queen Margrethe undertakes first engagement since fall – details

Queen Margrethe was hospitalised in September after the former Queen of Denmark suffered a fall. The royal was discharged a day later, but she has now undertaken her first engagement.

The 84-year-old was on hand to present the Ebbe Munck Award, which was set up in 1975 to commemorate the life of the World War II resistance fighter. The award honours those who work within the fields that were of interest to Ebbe, including fashion.

Margrethe was in good spirits at the event smiling as she handed out the awards to recipients, including EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The royal looked beautiful in a light blue dress as she carried a black bag and walked with the use of a walking stick.

Although Margrethe abdicated from the Danish throne at the start of the year, she still undertakes some royal duties and before her abdication, she usually handed out the award.

In September, a spokesperson for the Danish royal family informed local media that Margrethe had been admitted to the capital's university hospital for observation after her fall.

"According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well but was admitted for observation for the time being," the head of communications, Lene Balleby, was quoted as saying. The royal household had no further comments.

At the time, Margrethe was scheduled to attend a special event in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University on Friday, but this was cancelled.

When the royal was discharged the following day, a statement read: "On Wednesday evening, Queen Margrethe was admitted to hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury which concerned the vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand.

"As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months."

The royal had been on sick leave since her fall, however, on 8 October, she made an appearance at the Nordre Toldbod when Iceland's Prime Minister, Halla Tómasdóttir, carried out a state visit to Denmark.

Margrethe doesn't have any further engagement in the calendar for the rest of the year.

Last year, the royal underwent back surgery with a statement confirming: "For quite some time, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and the situation has worsened recently."

The royal confirmed when she stepped away from the throne, that one of the reasons was due to her health.