What will happen to Balmoral following the death of the Queen? The Queen passed away at her Scottish residence on 8 September

The Queen passed away peacefully on 8 September at her Balmoral residence, which held a very special place in her heart.

But following her death, what will happen to the property? Other royal residences like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle belong to the Crown Estate rather than the Queen, meaning they passed into the ownership of King Charles following the death of Her Majesty. But Balmoral was personally owned by the Queen, with the royal residence built by Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.

It is likely that the Queen has left Charles the residence in her will, meaning that he will inherit the property.

The Queen had a special place for Balmoral in her heart, which she referred to as "my dear paradise in the Highlands" and she would often spend her summers there, where she would host other members of her family.

During her final summer at Balmoral, several changes were made to accommodate Her Majesty.

The royal reportedly had a £20,000 wheelchair lift installed in one of her favourite cottages within the grounds, Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family while visiting.

Balmoral held a special place in the Queen's heart

Members of the royal family may wish to continue travelling to Balmoral together in a way to honour her memory and legacy.

In a 2021 interview, William said that his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enjoy their adventures in Scotland.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too," he revealed.

Tributes have been left for the Queen outside the property

William, Kate and their children visited the Queen at Balmoral in late August, where they would spend what would be their last summer together.

Each year, the Cambridges are said to make the most of the outdoor activities, going fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking.

