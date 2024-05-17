Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's brother James shares business update ahead of big weekend with family
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares business update ahead of big weekend with family

The Princess of Wales's brother has a treat in store for dog lovers

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
It's no secret that the Middleton family love their dogs, and James Middleton is no exception. The Princess of Wales's brother, 37, surprised fans this week when he shared that items from his brand James & Ella are now 20 per cent off in Waitrose. 

The entrepreneur founded the happiness and wellness company for dogs in 2020, inspired by Ella, a black cocker spaniel. His sweet four-legged companion helped him through his struggles with mental health. 

WATCH: The update was posted to the company Instagram

Sharing the story behind the brand, James said: "Ella came to every single one of my therapy sessions. I’d make excuses not to go, if Ella couldn’t be there with me. Just being by my side, she was helping me tremendously and had an immense positive impact.

"I owe a lot to Ella and I believe she is a large reason I was able to overcome the deep struggles I have had with my mental illnesses. She is truly my inspiration and the inspiration behind James & Ella." 

James keeps this sweet painting of Ella to remind him of his therapy dog© Instagram
Their delicious dog treats and kibble are designed to make man's best friend happier, and are approved by James's six dogs, each with an adorable title. 

The eldest, Zulu, is nine and the Director of Cuddles. Luna, aged seven, is Chief Happiness Officer while Inka, also seven, is Head of Mischief. Mabel a golden retriever and Bellyrubs Procurement Lead while Nala is three and has special links to Ella and Zulu, being their granddaughter and daughter respectively. She holds the adorable title of Cuddling Coordinator. Mabel's daughter Isla is the sweetest little puppy at just six months old. She's the Fetching Intern, as the most junior staff member. 

Animal life and family life tie in closely for James, who welcomed his first child Inigo in October with wife Alizeé Thervent. He's shared some sweet snaps over the past months of his fluffy family bonding with his human family. 

The dogs look on over James's beautiful baby, son Inigo© Instagram
It's not just James who has a close bond between dogs and kids as Lupo, the dog of sister Princess Kate and Prince William was often included in family snaps. Sadly, Lupo died in 2020, but the royals still have a beloved pet in Orla, who was welcomed into the family shortly before Lupo died.  

The gorgeous puppy made an appearance in Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday photos. Imagine the family dog walks! 

Charlotte aged 7 with her adorable dog Orla© Princess of Wales
