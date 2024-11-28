King Frederik and Queen Mary to spend Christmas apart from Prince Joachim and Princess Marie

King Frederik and Queen Mary have revealed their upcoming Christmas plans with their children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

The official Instagram account for the Danish royal family shared a series of photos alongside a statement, revealing that the royals will be spending the big day at Marselisborg Castle alongside Her Majesty Queen Margrethe. Two family members who won't be present are Prince Joachim and Princess Marie. The royal couple have had a strained relationship since Margarethe removed their children Count Nikolai, Count Felix Count Henrik and Countess Athena's royal titles in 2022.

The full statement read: "This year, Aarhus is once again forming the framework for the Royal Family's Christmas. Their Majesties The King and Queen will join Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine to celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Castle alongside Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.

"Since the King was a child, the Aarhusian castle – with some exceptions – has been the focal point of the royal family's Christmas celebrations. The King will reside in the castle from the 23rd to the 26th of December, and in connection with that, a changing of the guard by the Royal Life Guard will take place every day at 12:00. Queen Margrethe will stay at Marselisborg Castle during the period from the 20th to the 30th of December.

© Getty Frederik and Mary will spend the day with their three children

"During the royal residence at Marselisborg Castle, the Royal Life Guard will march daily from the Gardergården at 11:50 on Carl Nielsens Vej up to the castle's main gate, where the changing of the guard will take place with ceremonial proceedings, including music by the Tambour Corps.

"Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will celebrate Christmas with their children [with] the Princess's family."

The statement concluded: "On the last night of the year, the King will deliver his first New Year's speech. It will take place at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg at 18:00."

© Ian Waldie Queen Margrethe will also join her family

Frederik's speech will be his first as reigning monarch. Last year, during her annual address, Queen Margrethe officially abdicated after 52 years, which came as a total shock to the Danish public.

Margrethe said: "In February this year, I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thoughts about the future – whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."