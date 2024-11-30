Festive young royals: Prince Louis, Prince George & Monaco twins embracing Christmas

With 1 December lurking around the corner, the countdown until Christmas is nearly underway.

The month of December is a busy period for the royals, both at home and beyond, and promises to be jam-packed with glittering engagements and festive fun.

The Princess of Wales is gearing up to host her annual Christmas carol service, King Charles is expected to host a pre-Christmas luncheon with family, while Queen Camilla will kick off the season with a spot of tree decorating.

In honour of the Christmas season, join us as we take a closer look at some of the best photos of royal children embracing the festive period…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Meeting Santa Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie looked especially festive back in the 90s when they met with Father Christmas at a party held at the Café Royal in London. The sister duo, who, as children, donned matching outfits, were suitably dressed for the occasion with Beatrice rocking a smart coat while Eugenie rocked a red tartan dress, a fluffy white cardigan and a white bow.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Sleighing Christmas Prince William and Prince Harry also had a cheerful encounter with Father Christmas in 1990 during their visit to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships. The royal brothers were all smiles as they sat in a horse-drawn sleigh laden with tinsel-wrapped presents and giant teddy bears.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Sweet joy Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child Prince George enjoyed a sweet Christmas in 2016 as he joined his family at Church in Bucklebury, Berkshire. The royal tot was photographed devouring a striped candy cane following the service. Adorable!



4/ 8 © Getty Images Candy cane bliss William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte was also team candy cane back in 2016. The youngster could be seen clutching the sweet treat whilst simultaneously holding her mother's hand. For the special occasion, she wore a button-down navy coat, burgundy tights and a red bow in her hair.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Tree ceremony Monaco's royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were buoyed by the festive spirit in December 2022 as they joined their parents at The Christmas Tree ceremony at Monaco Palace. The occasion is an annual event and sees the Monegasque royals handing out Christmas gifts to children.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Festive baking The Swedish royals enjoyed a sweet family moment in 1984 in the run-up to Christmas. Queen Silvia was photographed posing with her three children Victoria, Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine as they admired an ornately decorated gingerbread house frosted with intricate icing and accompanied by a cluster of trees and a sleigh.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Presents galore Prince Louis was in high spirits on Christmas Day in 2022 as he joined the royals for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. During the festivities, the youngster accepted a sweet Santa toy from a member of the public, in addition to a Paddington Bear card.



