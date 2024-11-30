Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Festive young royals: Prince Louis, Prince George & Monaco twins embracing Christmas
Subscribe
Festive young royals: Prince Louis, Prince George & Monaco twins embracing Christmas
royal children looking festive© Shutterstock/Getty Images

Festive young royals: Prince Louis, Prince George & Monaco twins embracing Christmas

The Princess of Wales is set to host her annual Christmas carol service next week

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

With 1 December lurking around the corner, the countdown until Christmas is nearly underway.

The month of December is a busy period for the royals, both at home and beyond, and promises to be jam-packed with glittering engagements and festive fun.

The Princess of Wales is gearing up to host her annual Christmas carol service, King Charles is expected to host a pre-Christmas luncheon with family, while Queen Camilla will kick off the season with a spot of tree decorating.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate teases exciting news about Christmas carol service

In honour of the Christmas season, join us as we take a closer look at some of the best photos of royal children embracing the festive period…

1/8

royals meeting father christmas© Getty Images

Meeting Santa

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie looked especially festive back in the 90s when they met with Father Christmas at a party held at the Café Royal in London. 

The sister duo, who, as children, donned matching outfits, were suitably dressed for the occasion with Beatrice rocking a smart coat while Eugenie rocked a red tartan dress, a fluffy white cardigan and a white bow.

2/8

harry and william in sleigh© Getty Images

Sleighing Christmas

Prince William and Prince Harry also had a cheerful encounter with Father Christmas in 1990 during their visit to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships.

The royal brothers were all smiles as they sat in a horse-drawn sleigh laden with tinsel-wrapped presents and giant teddy bears.

3/8

prince george eating candy cane© Getty Images

Sweet joy

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child Prince George enjoyed a sweet Christmas in 2016 as he joined his family at Church in Bucklebury, Berkshire. 

The royal tot was photographed devouring a striped candy cane following the service. Adorable!

4/8

princess charlotte eating candy cane© Getty Images

Candy cane bliss

William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte was also team candy cane back in 2016. The youngster could be seen clutching the sweet treat whilst simultaneously holding her mother's hand. 

For the special occasion, she wore a button-down navy coat, burgundy tights and a red bow in her hair.

5/8

monco royals at tree ceremony© Getty Images

Tree ceremony

Monaco's royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were buoyed by the festive spirit in December 2022 as they joined their parents at The Christmas Tree ceremony at Monaco Palace. 

The occasion is an annual event and sees the Monegasque royals handing out Christmas gifts to children.

6/8

swedish royals with gingerbread house© Getty Images

Festive baking

The Swedish royals enjoyed a sweet family moment in 1984 in the run-up to Christmas.

Queen Silvia was photographed posing with her three children Victoria, Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine as they admired an ornately decorated gingerbread house frosted with intricate icing and accompanied by a cluster of trees and a sleigh.

7/8

prince louis on christmas day © Getty Images

Presents galore

Prince Louis was in high spirits on Christmas Day in 2022 as he joined the royals for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 

During the festivities, the youngster accepted a sweet Santa toy from a member of the public, in addition to a Paddington Bear card.

8/8

prince harry in shepherd costume © Getty Images

Nativity celebration

The Duke of Sussex appeared in his element in 1988 as he took part in his school's Nativity play. Taking on the role of shepherd, Harry stepped out dressed in a long white tunic, a blue headdress and long socks. 

Prince William played the exact same role in 1986, but didn't seem quite as enthusiastic as his brother.  

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More