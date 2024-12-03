WATCH: Princess Kate shows off her impeccable curtsy as she reappears for state visit

The Princess of Wales looked poised and elegant as she curtsied to King Charles during the ceremonial welcome of the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher.

The Qatari state visit marks one of the first major outings for the Princess this year, as she makes her gradual return to royal duties following cancer treatment.

Showing her respect to her father-in-law, who welcomed the Emir and his wife, Kate took a regal bow, placing one leg behind the other and bowing her head before proceeding to follow the King and her husband before proceeding to watch the welcome ceremony.

The Princess of Wales' poise and grace when curtsying never fails to enchant royal fans.

In May 2023, the royal gave her first curtsy to father-in-law King Charles following his coronation, showing her sign of respect to the newly-crowned monarch as he walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey wearing St Edward's Crown.

The historic moment marks the only time in his life that Charles will wear the 360-year-old crown, which is made of solid 22-carat gold, is over 30cm (1ft) tall and weighs around 2.23kg (nearly 5lbs).

Why do royals curtsy?

Historically, both males and females have bowed and curtsied at all times when greeting people who are of higher royal rank than they are, including family members. The gesture is often very subtle, and used as a sign of respect for the royal family.

Sharing her surprise at the practice, the Duchess of Sussex spoke previously about the moment she met the late Queen for the first time during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Recalling the moment she met the monarch for the first time at The Royal Lodge in Windsor, Meghan shared her surprise when she learnt she had to quickly perfect the art of curtsying.

"Right in front of the house we practised and ran in," she recalled. "Fergie ran out and said, 'Do you know how to curtsy?' Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it, and then we sat there, and we chatted."