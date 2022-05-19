The Queen's rare candid moment with bride at royal wedding will melt your heart Happy anniversary to Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston

There were joyful anniversary celebrations for the royal family this week.

On 18 May 2019, Lady Gabriella Windsor – the daughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent – married Thomas Kingston in a beautiful ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding - The round-up

Three years on, we take a look back at a very touching exchange captured on camera between the bride and the Queen – one of the many royals who attended the Windsor Castle ceremony.

The image shows Gabriella bending down and holding the Queen's hand as they speak. The monarch, dressed in a matching hat and coat, can be seen beaming back at the newlywed ahead of Gabriella and Thomas's wedding breakfast.

The Queen shared a tender moment with the beautiful bride after the wedding

The couple held their wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor, which included a huge marquee.

Gabriella reportedly wore an impressive four bespoke bridal outfits created by Luisa Beccaria on her wedding weekend, but she suffered an "unnerving" mishap with her first gown, which featured long sleeves and elegant embroidery.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston have celebrated their third wedding anniversary

In an interview with HELLO!, Lady Gabriella revealed: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately, my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm.”

Guests included the Queen and Prince Harry

The royal was wearing an exquisite tiara that featured diamonds set in gold and silver in a classic Russian fringe style. It was previously worn by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and her grandmother Princess Marina of Greece on their wedding days.

Among the guests who joined the couple on their special day were Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and members of the Middleton family - Pippa, James, Carole and Michael.

