Prince Michael's life in photos - from role at Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to marriage to Princess Michael

Prince Michael of Kent celebrated his 82nd birthday on 4 July and we're taking a look back at his life.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin is married to German noblewoman, Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz, with whom he shares two children – Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Growing up in Buckinghamshire, Prince Michael attended Sunningdale School and Eton College, before joining and serving in the British Army.

While he represented the late Queen at engagements abroad, he also ran his own management consultancy business, working with clients around the world. In 2021, he was embroiled in scandal, after allegedly offering to "sell access" to Vladimir Putin's representatives for more than £143,000.

The Prince, who retired from public life in 2022, is grandfather to Lord and Lady Frederick's daughters, Maud and Isabella.

Early childhood Prince Michael George Charles Franklin, born on 14 July 1942, is the youngest child of the late Prince George of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.



Royal siblings His elder siblings are Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Sadly, Prince George died in a plane crash in Scotland just weeks after Michael's birth.



Royal wedding 1947 In 1947, Prince Michael was one of Princess Elizabeth's page boys for her wedding to Prince Philip, alongside his cousin, Prince William of Gloucester.



Military career He enrolled at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in January 1961 and was commissioned into the 11th Hussars (Prince Albert's Own) in 1963. During his military career, he served in Germany, Hong Kong and Cyprus.



Marriage In 1978, he married Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz at a civil ceremony in Vienna, Austria. At the time of their marriage, Marie-Christine was both a Roman Catholic and a divorcee, meaning that Michael forfeited his place in the line of succession to the throne through his marriage to a Catholic. He was later reinstated to the line of succession on 26 March 2015 with the coming into force of the Succession of the Crown Act.



First child On 6 April 1979, the couple welcomed their first child, Lord Frederick Windsor, who went on to marry actress Sophie Winkleman.



Second child Their daughter, Lady Gabriella, arrived on 23 April 1981.



Vow renewal Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent renewed their vows in a Catholic ceremony on 29 June 1983 at Archbishop's House, London.



Hobbies and interests Prince Michael enjoyed a variety of sports in his younger years, including skiing, carriage driving and rowing. He represented Great Britain as a bobsleigh driver for many years and was a reserve for the 1972 Olympics.



Milestone moment In 1992, Lord Frederick followed in his father's footsteps to enrol at Eton College.

Formal events A sweet family moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in 1998. The late Queen liked to invite extended members of her family onto the balcony for the flypast.



Cousins Prince Michael shared a close bond with his late cousin, Queen Elizabeth II.



Proud father Prince Michael was a proud father-of-the-bride as he walked Lady Gabriella Windsor down the aisle on her wedding day to Thomas Kingston in 2019. Sadly, Thomas was found dead at his parents' home in the Cotswolds from a "traumatic head wound" in February 2024.



Grandchildren Prince Michael and Princess Michael with their granddaughters, Maud and Isabella, at Lady Gabriella's wedding.


