Prince Michael's life in photos - from role at Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to marriage to Princess Michael
The Kents are parents to Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
31 minutes ago
Prince Michael of Kent celebrated his 82nd birthday on 4 July and we're taking a look back at his life. 

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin is married to German noblewoman, Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz, with whom he shares two children – Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston. 

Growing up in Buckinghamshire, Prince Michael attended Sunningdale School and Eton College, before joining and serving in the British Army. 

While he represented the late Queen at engagements abroad, he also ran his own management consultancy business, working with clients around the world. In 2021, he was embroiled in scandal, after allegedly offering to "sell access" to Vladimir Putin's representatives for more than £143,000.

The Prince, who retired from public life in 2022, is grandfather to Lord and Lady Frederick's daughters, Maud and Isabella. 

Prince Michael of Kent as a baby© Getty

Early childhood

Prince Michael George Charles Franklin, born on 14 July 1942, is the youngest child of the late Prince George of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Edward Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra of Kent with their mother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark in 1955© Getty

Royal siblings

His elder siblings are Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Sadly, Prince George died in a plane crash in Scotland just weeks after Michael's birth.

Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent at Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947© Getty

Royal wedding 1947

 In 1947, Prince Michael was one of Princess Elizabeth's page boys for her wedding to Prince Philip, alongside his cousin, Prince William of Gloucester.

Prince Michael of Kent and military personnel commissioned into the 11th Hussars Cavalry Regiment at the 'passing out' ceremony of Mons Officer Cadet School© Getty

Military career

He enrolled at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in January 1961 and was commissioned into the 11th Hussars (Prince Albert’s Own) in 1963. During his military career, he served in Germany, Hong Kong and Cyprus.

Prince and Princess Michael's wedding in Vienna, 1978© Getty

Marriage

In 1978, he married Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz at a civil ceremony in Vienna, Austria. At the time of their marriage, Marie-Christine was both a Roman Catholic and a divorcee, meaning that Michael forfeited his place in the line of succession to the throne through his marriage to a Catholic. He was later reinstated to the line of succession on 26 March 2015 with the coming into force of the Succession of the Crown Act.

Lord Frederick Windsor's christening© Getty

First child

On 6 April 1979, the couple welcomed their first child, Lord Frederick Windsor, who went on to marry actress Sophie Winkleman.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's christening in 1981© Getty

Second child

Their daughter, Lady Gabriella, arrived on 23 April 1981.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's vow renewal in 1983© Getty

Vow renewal

Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent renewed their vows in a Catholic ceremony on 29 June 1983 at Archbishop's House, London.

British royal Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael of Kent, both smiling as they hold their skis on the slopes in 1985© Getty

Hobbies and interests

Prince Michael enjoyed a variety of sports in his younger years, including skiing, carriage driving and rowing. He represented Great Britain as a bobsleigh driver for many years and was a reserve for the 1972 Olympics.

Prince And Princess Michael Of Kent With Their Children Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lord Frederick At Eton School in 1992© Getty

Milestone moment

In 1992, Lord Frederick followed in his father's footsteps to enrol at Eton College. 

Prince And Princess Michael Of Kent With Their Children Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lord Frederick Windsor At Trooping The Colour© Getty

Formal events

A sweet family moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in 1998. The late Queen liked to invite extended members of her family onto the balcony for the flypast.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Michael of Kent© Getty

Cousins

Prince Michael shared a close bond with his late cousin, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Windsor before her wedding to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor© Getty

Proud father

Prince Michael was a proud father-of-the-bride as he walked Lady Gabriella Windsor down the aisle on her wedding day to Thomas Kingston in 2019. 

Sadly, Thomas was found dead at his parents' home in the Cotswolds from a "traumatic head wound" in February 2024.

Princess Michael of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent, Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor with Maud and Isabella© Getty

Grandchildren

Prince Michael and Princess Michael with their granddaughters, Maud and Isabella, at Lady Gabriella's wedding. 

