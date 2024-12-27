Prince William has George and Charlotte in giggles in moment you might have missed

The Prince of Wales is renowned for his quick wit and sense of humour, and Christmas Day was no different as he charmed the crowds who had come out to greet the royals in Sandringham.

Prince William, 42, chatted with well-wishers who lined the walk to the church and during one lighthearted moment, he had his children and the crowd in stitches.

In a clip circulating on social media, the future King can't contain his amusement over a dog sitting in a pram, prompting giggles and smiles from Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine.

"Look at that doggy! Are they in a pram?" William observed.

Laughing, he asked: "Have you hijacked someone else's pram or is that your dog's pram?"

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock William greeted the crowds with his children

When the owner confirmed that the pram did belong to her dog, William chuckled again, before adding: "Have a wonderful Christmas!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children received gifts, chocolate and flowers from members of the public during the walkabout after the church service.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, spent the longest time chatting with the crowd, lagging way behind her family as they made their way back to Sandringham House for Christmas lunch.

Suddenly noticing her husband and three children waiting for her, Kate quipped: "I think I've lost my family!" which prompted laughter.

The Princess, 42, took a step back from her royal duties this year after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January before she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate revealed in an emotional video message in September that she had completed a course of chemotherapy.

The royal's father-in-law, the King, is also being treated for cancer, with his medical care set to continue into 2025.

© Getty William, Kate and their children on the walk to church

The Princess is making a gradual return to her public duties, having hosted her fourth Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

Her other high-profile appearances this year have also included Trooping the Colour, the Men's Wimbledon final and Remembrance events.

