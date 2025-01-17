Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Edward makes solo overseas trip days ahead of wife Sophie's milestone birthday - details
Edward has flown to Estonia days before Sophie's birthday© Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been married since 1999

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Duke of Edinburgh has undertaken an overseas trip, just days ahead of his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh's 60th birthday on Monday.

According to the Court Circular, Prince Edward, 60, arrived at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport on Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted by the ambassador to the Republic of Estonia, His Excellency Mr Ross Allen.

The duration of his visit has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace but on his first day, Edward conducted a number of engagements.

In his capacity as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards, the Duke attended a training exercise at the cold weather operator course in Harju County. It takes place every year in Estonia and involves soldiers spending two nights in a forest, learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water.

Afterwards, Edward visited Tapa Camp, an army base in Laane-Viru County.

On Thursday evening, he also attended the Battlegroup Officers’ and Warrant Officers’ Reception at Vihula Manor.

Edward became Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards in 2023© Getty
Edward became Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards in 2023

The Duke's equerry, Captain George Hopkins from the Scots Guards Regiment, has accompanied the royal on his visit to Estonia.

Bizarrely, Edward was once asked to be King of the Baltic country after it regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

According to reports from The Sunday Telegraph in 1994, Edward, then 30, was dubbed a "young British Prince much admired by Estonians".

However, Buckingham Palace declined the offer, reportedly calling the proposal "a charming idea but a rather unlikely one".

Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats© Shutterstock
Edward behind Sophie and Lady Louise with son James on Christmas Day

Edward was born 3rd in the line of succession to the British throne, but he is now currently 14th.

The Duke was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards in August 2023, succeeding his brother, the King, in the role.

Last week, Edward represented the British monarchy at the state funeral for the 39th President Jimmy Carter in Washington D.C, where he was seated alongside outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Edward and Justin Trudeau paid their respects at the state funeral© Getty
Prince Edward and Justin Trudeau paid their respects at the state funeral

The Duke shares two children with his wife, Sophie – Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex , 17.

The family will celebrate the Duchess' milestone 60th birthday on 20 January, with Sophie being gifted an impressive cake on one of her royal engagements at the Community Shop earlier this week. 

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment

