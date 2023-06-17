Prince William's heartfelt dad moment with Princess Charlotte ahead of Father's Day

Prince William was every inch the doting dad on Saturday whilst appearing on the balcony at the first Trooping the Colour since King Charles was reigning monarch.

The sweet moment, which you can see in the video below, saw the Prince of Wales cuddle his daughter, Princess Charlotte, from behind whilst they joined their fellow royal family members for an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William hugging Princess Charlotte in sweet father-daughter moment

Charlotte looked adorable for the historic moment, wearing a beautiful traditional white dress with a Peter Pan collar featuring red embroidery and cherry red bow. Charlotte's immaculate vintage-style dress was paired with her trademark hairstyle, her golden tresses pulled back into a chic chignon.

The little Princess matched with her adoring father who was dressed in his military uniform. Meanwhile, Prince George and Prince Louis also kept within the scarlett colour theme and twinned in matching red ties. Princess Kate dazzled royal fans in a spellbinding green gown by Andrew Gn, in a nod to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards and completed the emerald ensemble with a wide-brim hat by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Princess Charlotte points to the aircraft at Trooping the Colour

Earlier in the parade, Charlotte and George were captured in a sweet sibling moment, bowing their heads whilst in the carriage with their youngest brother Louis, Queen Camilla and their mother, Princess Kate.

Queen Camilla wore a ravishing military-inspired ensemble - a red silk coat dress that takes inspiration from the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, complete with a black headpiece and feather, a nod to the bearskins that the regiment wear.

© Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte bowed whilst in the carriage with their family members

The gown incorporated special details from the uniform including the 'The Grenade Fired Proper' embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and the gold bullion back slashes.

Charles had deputised for Queen Elizabeth II at last year's event, also known as the Birthday Parade, but on Saturday, rode onto Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall as the nation’s head of state.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate looked so beautiful

It was the first time since 1986 that a monarch had taken part in the ceremony this way. The late Queen Elizabeth, famously rode her charger Burmese for the final time that year.

The King was joined by joined on horseback by the royal colonels – the Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of The Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh, riding for the first time in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.