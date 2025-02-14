Charles Spencer shares adorable photo of new arrival at Althorp following major milestone

Charles Spencer welcomed an adorable new puppy to his sprawling home, Althorp House, at the start of the month, and on Friday, he treated fans to an adorable photo of the new arrival.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ninth Earl Spencer posted a beautiful photo of his brand-new puppy after having its second jab. The little pooch looked so adorable, snuggled in a porch area of the sprawling estate.

Captioning the photo, Charles penned: "Three months old, first night out. Always a relief when the second puppy jab is done…"

The adorable photo of the puppy, who appears to be an Alsatian, sparked a slew of comments from fans who are desperate to find out the little pooch's name.

"He's so adorable! What's his name?" one follower replied. A second added: "Oh my goodness. Doggy coveting here." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Cute, lovely dog. Do you have a name? And what breed?"

Charles announced news of his pup's arrival on 1 February with another adorable close-up snap of his four-legged friend alongside the words: "New [dog]."

Charles' new arrival came at a time of change at Althorp, as his estranged wife, Countess Karen, has moved out of the property following their split last year.

On Thursday, Karen revealed that she has moved into a new temporary home, sharing a stunning photo of her view, showing Lucky and Minty, her sheep, enjoying time on a plush green lawn.

She also shared other photos of the projects she has been working on since the big move.

"Well… at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive—hopefully next week! It doesn’t quite feel like home without them.

"This new chapter is already taking shape. One thing that hasn’t changed is my commitment to supporting the work of changemakers. At the end of last month, I hosted Social Innovation House at Davos, a place where my community of social entrepreneurs can connect with high-level decision-makers to influence and inspire," Karen wrote before detailing her recent work projects.

Karen and Charles shocked fans in May last year after they announced they were parting ways after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple wed in 2011 and share one daughter together—Lady Charlotte—who was born in 2012. Charles is also a father to six children from previous relationships, and Karen is a mother to two.

Since their split, Charles has already moved on with his fellow podcast host, Cat Jarman.

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday and said: "I'm too old for hearts-and-flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."