Charles Spencer sparks major fan reaction with incredible photo of childhood home

Charles Spencer never fails to delight fans with a photo of his childhood home, Altorp House, and on Monday it was no different.

Taking to his X account, the ninth Earl Spencer, 60, shared a glorious sunrise snap of the grounds of his sprawling estate at first light.

Captioning the photo, he penned: "First light at @althorphouse just now." The stunning shot sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the beautiful image.

"Beautiful, and it looks so peaceful." one follower commented. A second added: "Thank you, Charles. You don’t know how much I needed this beautiful, serene picture this morning."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "That is a beautiful and uplifting view Sir."

The historic home played host to not only Charles but his sister, Princess Diana throughout their childhood.

The property has undergone a lot of change of late, with Charles' ex-wife, Countess Karen Spencer leaving the property after their shock split last year.

On Saturday. Charles revealed he has welcomed a new puppy to Althorp, sharing the news with an adorable photo of the pooch.

"New [dog emoji]," he penned alongside a sweet snap of his fury friend poking its head out of a bag that it had been carried in.

Last April, Charles adopted a new puppy, sharing a video from a puppy shelter where he revealed that one of the dogs would be coming home with him. In his caption, Charles shared: "One of these darlings is joining me for a new life at Althorp in a few days. Can't wait!"

Sadly, just months after welcoming his new addition, one of his elder dogs, Otis, had to be put down.

At the time, the Earl shared a picture of the Labrador lounging in the doorway of his extravagant Althorp home as he confirmed the sad news.

"Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse."