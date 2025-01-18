Charles Spencer impresses fans with 'rare' photo of childhood home he shared with Princess Diana

Charles Spencer rarely disappoints fans with photos of his beautiful home, Althorp House.

On Friday, the ninth Earl Spencer took to his Twitter account with a gorgeous snap of the grounds of his home, which he previously shared with his sister, Princess Diana, during their childhood. It's safe to say fans couldn't get enough.

Captioning the post, Charles wrote: "Rare winter sunlight, in the garden at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩." The stunning image showed the sunshine beating down on a stone pillar set in the middle of the sprawling grounds.

The snap attracted a slew of comments, with one follower writing: "What a beautiful photograph! The light reminded me of the golden tones of the stone in your neck of the woods."

© David Goddard The sprawling grounds have been in Charles' family for centuries

A second added: "It looks more like spring! Here we have snow and brrrrr temps." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautiful scenery."

The beautiful image comes weeks after Charles celebrated his first Christmas following his split from his wife, Countess Karen Spencer.

© Getty Charles and Karen were married for 13 years

The pair parted ways in June last year, and Karen is still in the process of relocating. Since their split, Charles has been dating his podcast co-host, Cat Jarman.

As well as divorce proceedings, Karen is facing court as Charles' new partner, Dr Cat Jarman, is suing Countess Spencer for allegedly revealing her private MS diagnosis to Charles and others.

In court documents, it was revealed that Countess Spencer has set one boundary before she leaves the grounds of Althorp for good.

Karen's High Court defence papers have revealed she sent an email to Cat herself, and in it, she said: "Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won't have you at Althorp while I still live here.

© Instagram Charles with Cat Jarman at Althorp

"That is a boundary I intend to hold. It's not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce, though having to serve Charles' long-term mistress. It's just too much to ask."

Karen and Charles share their 12-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana.