Crown Prince Hussein melts hearts with adorable photo of baby daughter Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein melted hearts on Thursday as the first-time dad shared the sweetest photo of his baby girl, Princess Iman.

The heir to the Jordanian throne has been keeping a close eye on his country's football team as they vie to qualify for the 2028 World Cup, but it hasn't distracted him from his fatherly duties. In his new photo, the dad-of-one cuddles up to his baby girl, with the youngster dressed in a baby grow carrying the insignia of the nation's football team.

The tot also carried an adorable blanket with her that featured pictures of giraffes. Hussein matched with his young girl, with the royal wearing a black football shirt, which also carried Jordan's insignia.

The post also offered a small glimpse inside Iman's nursery with a cute white and pink rocking horse seen in the corner and other baby toys seen across the floor.

View post on Instagram

In an adorable caption, the 30-year-old said: "A little pre-game snuggle. Iman right before the match today." The comments section of the post were quickly flooded with fans sharing their love for the young girl, with dozens sharing heart emojis.

Hussein and wife Princess Rajwa welcomed baby Iman on 3 August. The news was shared by the Royal Hashemite Court's social media pages.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Hussein and Rajwa cherish their little girl

The caption read: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

The young Jordanian royal has been doted on since her birth, with grandparents King Abdullah and Queen Rania taking their new roles in their stride.

© Queen Rania Rania is enjoying being a mother

Last week, Rania delighted fans as she shared a photo of herself with Iman while conducting a Zoom meeting. "Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week," she wrote in the caption.

Since the birth, Rania has shared a few treasured photos of the newest addition to the royal family. In one earlier image, the Queen of Jordan was seen sitting with her husband with the two deep in conversation.

© Queen Rania Iman is cherished by the royals

Iman carries the name of two other royals in the Jordanian royal family, including her aunt. When the older Iman marked her birthday in September, Hussein shared a photo of her cradling her niece and wrote: "Wishing a wonderful birthday to Iman!

"May our little girl, your namesake, carry many of your beautiful and peaceful qualities."

