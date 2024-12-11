Queen Rania celebrates first granddaughter Princess Iman with touching comments

Queen Rania is certainly enjoying being a grandmother to Princess Iman, and the royal couldn't help but compliment her young granddaughter in her latest appearance.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old hosted a luncheon for women in the Sahab part of the Jordanian capital, Amman. The luncheon celebrated 100 women across the fields of education, culture, media, and civil society. During her appearance, Rania was briefed on projects helping the families of the community.

The royal reflected on the birth of her first grandchild as she expressed her gratitude for the many messages of support she was sent. "Time flies when I'm with her," she said, saying Iman was the thing she was most thankful for during the year.

However, Rania also drew attention to wider conflicts in the region as she expressed her sadness at lives lost over the past year. "We used to believe that all people in this world had an equal claim to humanity and human rights; but sadly, we are seeing otherwise," she said.

"We in Jordan will stay true to the core values with which we were raised: kindness, generosity, compassion, care, and community. These are the values I never fail to see in the Jordanian people."

Rania has regularly shown her love for her granddaughter and last month, she brought Iman to work with her as she conducted business over Zoom.

"Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week," she wrote in the caption. The image featured Rania holding her granddaughter while she engaged in a video call at her desk.

Iman's birth was announced in August 2024 with an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court which in part read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Iman was born into the royal family in August

Shortly after Iman's birth, Rania penned a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman.

"May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."