Princess Kate's children to face major change in future led by her

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, is preparing for the next stage of his education, having sat his first major set of exams in 2023.

And while Eton College has long been tipped as the next school the future King will attend, it has been widely reported that George, 11, will take up a place at his mother Kate's alma mater instead when he turns 13.

Kate boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire between 1996 and 2000, and according to The Mail On Sunday, C1 House, an all-boys house has been earmarked for George for security reasons.

The £59,000-a-year co-educational independent boarding school boasts a swimming pool, athletic fields, tennis courts and two theatres.

While Prince William and Prince Harry boarded at Eton College, close to Windsor Castle, George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, would be afforded more privacy in the at Marlborough College in the Wiltshire countryside.

© Getty Marlborough College is based in Wiltshire

Kate is said to have enjoyed her years at Marlborough College, where she excelled at sport.

And the Princess wasn't the only royal to attend the boarding school – William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, is also an alumna.

It wouldn't be the first time a new generation of royals has decided to educate their children differently.

© Getty William on his first day at Eton College in 1995

King Charles and his brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, attended their father Prince Philip's former school, Gordonstoun, in Scotland – as did Princess Anne's children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

But Charles and his late former wife, Princess Diana, opted against sending their sons William and Harry to school, choosing Eton College instead.

© Getty The Wales children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire

George and Charlotte were previously educated at Thomas's Battersea School in west London, before enrolling at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Louis attended his sister's former nursery, Willcocks, in Kensington before the family's move to Windsor in 2022.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royals on their first day at school

"Exemplary student"

Kate's brother, James Middleton, shared a rare insight into what his sister Kate was like at school, as he recalled his own school days at Marlborough College in his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

He penned: "Naturally, Catherine and Pippa, being exemplary students, managed to get through their entire school lives without a single demerit, but I amassed a handful of them every term."

© Instagram Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James (pictured with Kate) all attended Marlborough College

He added: "So while the female Middletons would be applauded for being helpful to teachers – opening doors and carrying books for them – I'd undo all their kind deeds by scampering along the corridor instead of walking because I was late for a lesson. (Two bad order marks for the price of one there.)

"And while Catherine and Pippa got full marks for spelling tests and top grades for essay writing, I lagged behind on both counts, accruing a batch of misconduct marks for my below-par schoolwork."

LISTEN: Inside the royal family's unprecedented year