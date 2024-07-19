Princess Madeleine's sporty daughter Princess Leonore, 10, takes after her following big move

Princess Madeleine of Sweden took photos from her "happy place" with her daughter Princess Leonore, ten.

The daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia took a photo from horseback, showing her uninterrupted view of the rural countryside – no doubt a welcome break from their central Stockholm apartment. Her eldest daughter had joined Madeleine on the hack, turning back in her saddle to smile at her mother.

Leonore was dressed in white jodhpurs, a white T-shirt, a protective jacket and a black helmet that offered a peek of her blonde plait underneath.

Love of horses

The Swedish royals have all inherited a passion for horses. Back in 2016, two-year-old Leonore got her first taste of the equestrian world when her parents took her to meet her horse Haidi of Gotland for the first time, which she was gifted for her christening in 2014.

She was spotted carrying a riding helmet at the time, and wasted no time throwing herself into the sport during her childhood.

Queen Silvia previously told Equnews that the passion has been passed down through many generations. "My father-in-law was definitely the best rider among the Swedish royal family to-date. I believe my daughter, Princess Madeleine, has inherited his talent and his love for horses," she said.

Speaking of her grandchildren, she added: "At the age of just two, little Leonore has an incredible confidence in horses."

Family life

Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill share three children: Prince Nicolas, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne. The family – who have previously lived in the UK – only recently moved from Florida to Stockholm.

In June, they were pictured stepping off the plane in photographs published by Swedish Women's Magazine, Svensk Dam.

The princess had originally planned to move back in the summer of 2023 but the relocation was delayed to give the family more time to prepare.

According to reports, Madeleine and financier Christopher sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million, complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a heated saltwater outdoor pool.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely," the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement.

They added: "The family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm."

Opening up about their family life, Chris joked during an appearance on Skavlan, "I'm so moody it's terrible," and Madeleine added that Leonore is best at melting his emotions.

"The one who deals best with it is actually Leonore, she just looks at him and says, 'Hi, hi,'" she imitated in a sweet high-pitched voice. "It's true, she just softens me in a second."

They described their eldest child as "totally wild" but a "ray of sunshine", while Nicolas is a "gentle soul."

Madeleine insisted that they lead a "normal life" despite their royal status. While she was charmingly self-deprecating, describing herself as a "full-time mum" and a "terrible housewife" who can't cook, Chris was quick to sing her praises, stating she is a natural mother.

