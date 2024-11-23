Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie’s surprising school life revealed

Princess Beatrice is said to have a wonderful relationship with her stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf.

The eight-year-old son of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his ex fiancée, American architect Dara Huang, is mostly kept out of the limelight, but sometimes he makes an appearance on his mum's social media.

On Friday, Dara shared an Instagram story giving a rare insight into Wolfie’s school life. The video was captioned "what an 8-year-old keeps in his school desk" and revealed everything inside.

Wolfie's drawer was full of books and games

Pokemon cards and the comic book Bunny vs Monkey and the League of Doom by Jamie Smart were on show, and he was also holding Maoam sweets, proving they’re - perhaps surprisingly - not strict when it comes to snacking.

Wolfie goes to school in the UK, but spent much of the summer in his mother's native United States.

Documenting their time together on Instagram, Dara shared photos of Wolfie cuddling up to her in Wisconsin, as well as searching for ice cream, and snacking on tortilla chips.

Dara and Wolfie spent the summer in Wisconsin

They also spent time together at a waterside home where he could be seen swinging on the lawn, swimming, and on boat rides.

Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 before calling off their engagement in 2018. Edo went on to marry Princess Beatrice in 2020 and they now co-parent in a situation Dara has described as "easy".

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'. I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."

© Getty Beatrice has developed a close bond with her stepson

Wolfie has since spent lots of time with the royal family, including attending the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham.

Opening up about being a stepmum during the lockdown in 2020, Beatrice told HELLO!: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia. But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

Beatrice and Eduardo have since welcomed a child of their own, daughter Sienna, and Dara told her Instagram followers that Wolfie loves his little sister. “They are so cute together."