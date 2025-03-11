Queen Camilla's niece leaves job alongside Princess Eugenie for exciting new beauty role

Queen Camilla's niece Ayesha Shand is making a major career move.

The 30-year-old has spent eight years working for art gallery Hauser & Wirth alongside her royal relation Princess Eugenie, who is a director at the company, but revealed her new exciting career move the day after International Women's Day via LinkedIn.

© Getty Images Ayesha has recently had a change of career

She wrote: "After nearly 8 years in the art world at the dynamic Hauser & Wirth, I am starting a job in Beauty on Monday; I've been hired as US VP of Marketing of Trinny London.

"Although it is a total shift in sector and in some ways skillset (and yes the imposter syndrome is real). I believe that the only way to grow is to challenge yourself, to feel like you are the stupidest person in the room, and to feel vulnerable once again."

Trinny London is a skincare and makeup brand founded by What Not To Wear star and entrepreneur Trinny Woodall. While the brand is currently focused in the UK, it appears Trinny, 61, has set her sights across the pond, helped by her latest hire.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cad Trinny now has a flagship store

Ayesha went on to thank the women she'd worked with while at Hauser & Wirth, then explained a little more about her motivation for the change of both job and industry.

"I decided to take the job not because of my love of the industry – I'm a novice – but because of my belief in the brand. Trinny London is skincare and make up for women on the go, for those who don’t have time for a 20-step routine, for those who don't want to be better but just want to feel their best selves.

"My all-time favourite quote is 'There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfection imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."

Queen Camilla's niece added that she was "excited" for the new chapter.

Ayesha is the daughter of Camilla's brother Mark Shand, a conservationist and travel writer who died in New York in 2014 after tripping and hitting his head.

© Getty Images Mark died unexpectedly in 2014

Princess Eugenie's love of art

Ayesha's new role means she will leave behind life working for Hauser & Wirth as associate director.

Princess Eugenie shows no sign of moving on from the art world, and has often been vocal about her passion for art. She recently shared a series of works from inside the Courtauld Gallery in London, and wrote passionately about the choice of paintings.

She said: "Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art. As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art and a director at @hauserwirth — throughout 2025, I hope to share more of that part of my world with you.

"Starting with Monet and London: views of the Thames at the @courtauld Gallery. Monet was fascinated by the light and smog of London as it became an industrial city at the turn of the 20th century.

© Instagram/Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie has a love of art

"He visited the city three times to paint some of his most remarkable Impressionist paintings: Charing Cross Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and the Houses of Parliament. Fun fact: he stayed at the @thesavoylondon and could see both bridges from his window.

"I couldn’t get over the way he captured light on the water. The seriality of the work is almost like he’s taking photographs just as we would in 2024, but his were in 1899. #myartworld #courtauld #courtauldgallery."

